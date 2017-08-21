All The Signs That Jon Snow And Daenerys Will Marry In The ‘GoT’ Season 7 Finale

All signs point to Jon Snow and Daenerys ending up together on Game of Thrones, but will they tie the knot in the Season 7 finale? Jon (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) shared an emotional moment during this week’s episode that may have opened the door for a potential marriage.

According to Hollywood Life, Jon and Daenerys finally agreed on an alliance in one of the most emotional episodes this season. Jon woke up on Daenerys’ boat after the battle outside of East Watch, where the Night King killed her dragon, Viserion. Daenerys was understandably upset by Viserion’s death, but she finally learned the truth about the Night King and his army of the undead. Not only did Daenerys promise to kill the White Walkers together, but she also told Jon that she cannot have any children.

In the Game of Thrones books, Daenerys’ deal with Mirri Max Duur to resurrect Khal Drogo leaves her infertile. Time reports that her infertility is hinted in the show, though there is a possibility that the curse has been lifted. Either way, this shouldn’t get in the way of Daenerys marrying Jon. As Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) pointed out, there are other ways she could find a successor.

The boat scene, meanwhile, was a turning point in Daenerys’ relationship with Jon. In fact, according to Huffington Post, Daenerys got to see Jon’s chest scars and even held his hand after he finally declared his allegiance. This alliance could easily lead to a wedding, and their marriage is an important step in Daenerys taking the iron throne.

Daenerys will be facing one of the most cunning rulers in the history of Westeros in Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), and an alliance with the King of the North would definitely shift the odds in her favor. If this means that Jon and Daenerys will get hitched by the next episode, however, remains to be seen. Game of Thrones has dropped a lot of finale bombshells over the years, and nothing is ever truly off limits.

The Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones airs Sunday night on HBO, check out a preview below.

