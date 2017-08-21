Audrey & Jeremy Roloff Announce Plans To Take A Break After Baby

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are preparing to welcome their baby girl in just a couple of short weeks! The couple has been posting updates on their pregnancy and their lives for the past couple of months, and it is hard to believe that it’s just about time for them to become a family of three.

The two have been hard at work, getting their new home ready for baby. Audrey has also been expanding her brand Always More, and she just released a line of baby clothes.

On Sunday, Jeremy announced that he and his wife would be taking a bit of a break once their baby girl arrives.

“So, we’re looking to take a little bit of break, when our baby gets here, from all the stuff we do… And to clarify, this break is really just Audrey needing to relax for a minute, take some time off, try and take a maternity leave. And I’m going to try to slow down myself, for a minute,” Jeremy told his fans and followers by way of his Instagram story.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff didn’t exactly say what they would be taking a break from, but fans assume they will stay off of social media for a while. By doing this, the couple will really get to enjoy their little girl without posting consistently to their Instagram accounts. Although they do have a fan base that they love keeping up with, the reality stars are going to have a period of adjustment, and it’s important that they go through all of that on their own — in a sort of “normal” way.

Although Jeremy’s brother, Zach, and his wife, Tori, shared a lot of photos and videos of their newborn son, Jackson, Jeremy and Audrey feel as though they need to take some time away from the spotlight. It’s something that is important to them — and every family is different.

Nonetheless, Jer and Auj will likely share at least one or two photos of their baby girl, and fans cannot wait to see her!

As far as filming Little People, Big World goes, it’s unclear if Jeremy and Audrey will take a break from that as well or if they will allow cameras to film their very first few days with their newborn.

Are you excited for Jeremy and Audrey Roloff to welcome their baby girl? Do you think it’s a good idea for the two of them to take a break once their little one arrives? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]