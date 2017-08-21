Audrey & Jeremy Roloff Announce Plans To Take A Break After Baby

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are preparing to welcome their baby girl in just a couple of short weeks! The couple has been posting updates on their pregnancy and their lives for the past couple of months, and it is hard to believe that it’s just about time for them to become a family of three.
The two have been hard at work, getting their new home ready for baby. Audrey has also been expanding her brand Always More, and she just released a line of baby clothes.
On Sunday, Jeremy announced that he and his wife would be taking a bit of a break once their baby girl arrives.
“So, we’re looking to take a little bit of break, when our baby gets here, from all the stuff we do… And to clarify, this break is really just Audrey needing to relax for a minute, take some time off, try and take a maternity leave. And I’m going to try to slow down myself, for a minute,” Jeremy told his fans and followers by way of his Instagram story.
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff didn’t exactly say what they would be taking a break from, but fans assume they will stay off of social media for a while. By doing this, the couple will really get to enjoy their little girl without posting consistently to their Instagram accounts. Although they do have a fan base that they love keeping up with, the reality stars are going to have a period of adjustment, and it’s important that they go through all of that on their own — in a sort of “normal” way.
The beauty of a finished puzzle is found in pieces that look nothing alike, but work together perfectly. The last few months have proven to show Auj and I just how different we are. Two completely different puzzle pieces, searching for that perfect fit. What we've learned is, a healthy marriage does not hinge on compatibility, rather how we deal with incompatibility. Robert C. Dodds puts it like this, "the goal in marriage is not to think alike, but to think together." Let's remember that the beauty of the puzzle, is found in it's differences working together, not resisting one another. #beating50percent #stayingido ????: @dawn_photo @beating50
Although Jeremy’s brother, Zach, and his wife, Tori, shared a lot of photos and videos of their newborn son, Jackson, Jeremy and Audrey feel as though they need to take some time away from the spotlight. It’s something that is important to them — and every family is different.
Nonetheless, Jer and Auj will likely share at least one or two photos of their baby girl, and fans cannot wait to see her!
As far as filming Little People, Big World goes, it’s unclear if Jeremy and Audrey will take a break from that as well or if they will allow cameras to film their very first few days with their newborn.
I've been learning a lot from @jeremyroloff about gentleness. He is not quick to lash out, react, or demand. He is kind, patience, and gentle. Me on the other hand… gentleness is not one of my strengths???? It's not natural for me to live "with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.” Ephesians 4:1-2 I have to remind myself of this verse often and the Lord is constantly convicting to demonstrate MORE gentleness. Especially in my marriage, I so often fall into the trap of wanting to be right, more than striving to bear fruit. I'm often guilty of wanting to prove a point, more than desiring to promote unity. And I don't think I'm the only one who needs this reminder… So many of our marriages, families, churches, and friendships today are not displaying gentleness. And with all the hurt and brokenness abouding in our world, we need more people who are gentle. Gentleness is a result of self-control. It’s not reactionary, it’s a thoughtful and considerate response. Gentleness meets people where they are at, rather than yanking them with impatient persistence to where you stand. We are called to speak the truth with gentleness and respect. "People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.” – Theodore Roosevelt Be MORE gentle this week. #alwaysmore #alwaysmoredevotionals #alwaysmoregentleness #beating50percent #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj
