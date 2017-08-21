‘BB19’ Spoilers: Paul Launches A Plan To Bully Kevin Schlehuber, Alex Wants Josh To ‘Break Him Down’

BB19 live feed updates revealed a plot to bully and target Kevin Schlehuber so the house would be on board to get rid of him in the coming weeks. Many Big Brother 19 fans have expressed how disgusted they are with Alex Ow and Paul Abrahamian’s behavior.

Big Brother Network shared that Paul and Alex tried to talk Josh Martinez into bullying Kevin. They wanted him to call him out to gain support to evict him from Jason Dent, Matt Clines, and Ravon Walton.

Paul suggests that Josh should bully Kevin by making fun of his weight and age. The Miami native does not feel comfortable doing that. Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Josh felt it was different when they did it to Mark Jansen and Cody Nickson. Josh has too much respect for Kevin to do that to him.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Paul keeps pushing Josh to target Kevin, claiming that Kevin has no respect for him, so it’s only fair. Alex added that if they “break him down,” it would make getting him out of the house really easy.

Josh shuts the BB18 vet down by saying, “Stop telling me to do that, it’s never going to happen.”

For now, the plan to bully Kevin is dead. BB19 spoilers indicate that they need to make Kevin feel calm until it’s time to send him to the jury house. The BB18 vet states he will make a fake final two deal with him to calm Kevin’s nerves. Of course, the BB19 viewers know that Paul has a final-two deal almost everyone in the house.

Kevin is a Big Brother 19 fan favorite. Fans will be upset if they see Paul bully him. The fact is, Paul could blow up his own game with his bullying behavior. Paul maintained that his reasoning for targeting Mark, Cody, and Jessica Graf was because they were arrogant and rude to the rest of the house. Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Kevin is none of those things.

Just because Paul backed off from pushing Josh to target Kevin doesn’t mean he has given up on the idea. Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest that Paul will try to find an angle to push Josh to turn against Kevin in the coming days. Do you think Paul is wrong for urging Josh to bully Kevin? Is bullying just part of playing Big Brother? Share your opinion in the comments section below, and come back later for more BB19 spoilers, news, and live feed updates.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]