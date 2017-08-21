Ramona Singer Being Fake With Carole Radziwill? ‘RHONY’ Fans Question New Tweet

Ramona Singer was confronted by Bethenny Frankel on the previous season of The Real Housewives of New York, as she felt that Singer wasn’t being a good friend to her. She would say one thing to her face, but then act out and get Bethenny’s daughter involved. Throughout the season, Bethenny has questioned why they were even friends, as Frankel would never have brought Avery into any discussion about their friendship. As many previous Real Housewives of New York stars have said, the children are off-limits. Since her feud with Bethenny, Singer’s other friendships have been questioned.

According to a new tweet, Ramona Singer is now being accused of being fake with Carole Radziwill. Yesterday, Carole celebrated her birthday with Bethenny in the Hamptons, and when Ramona tweeted Radziwill to congratulate her on her birthday, fans immediately felt she was being fake. Throughout this previous season of The Real Housewives of New York, there has been no drama between Ramona and Carole, so it is possible that they are using her previous drama with Bethenny to make Singer feel bad. In her tweet to Carole, Ramona revealed that she wished all of Carole’s dreams would come true and that she loved her.

Happy birthday @CaroleRadziwill may all your dreams come true love you ???????????? pic.twitter.com/oGYVBN2gF2 — Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) August 20, 2017

Of course, Singer is known for being a flip-flopper. She will be a close friend one day but talk behind your back the next day. It sounds like Ramona doesn’t take life too seriously, and she just thinks that it is fun to talk about the gossip that is surfacing about her co-stars. Perhaps she thinks that they are strong enough to deal with whatever rumors come their way.

What are you saying? Carole is my friend And it's her birthday. Go pick on someone or something else — Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) August 20, 2017

As one person wrote to Ramona Singer, she will love Carole until she hates her, and she will apologize for her mistakes until she does it again. Of course, this is her pattern with Bethenny Frankel, but it sounds like Ramona doesn’t have any beef with Carole. Some have speculated that Singer has problems with Frankel because Bethenny has a higher net worth. Singer always prided herself on being a successful woman, and she did have more money than Frankel. But when Bethenny sold her company for a reported $100 million, she grew in net worth and went above Ramona.

What do you think of the tweet that Ramona Singer is being accused of being fake with Carole on her birthday?

