‘BB19’: Jason’s Baby News Is The Most Extreme News Of The Summer—Inside His Real Life With Wife Holly

Big Brother 19 contestant Jason Dent has been having an extreme summer—he’s the man behind Christmas Abbott’s backyard crash and he’s been punished with an Extreme-itard this week—but no one could have expected news this extreme.

While Jason won the quickie Head of Household reign on last week’s live double eviction episode of Big Brother, he missed out on getting a week’s worth of sleeps in the comfy HOH bedroom. But Dent, who works as a rodeo clown named Whistle-Nut, still received the best part of the HOH swag: a goodie basket, pictures from family, and a letter from his loved ones back in Iowa. It turns out, receiving the HOH basket was the most extreme thing that has happened to Jason Dent this season on the CBS summertime reality show.

The fractured Big Brother house came together for one joyous moment as Dent read his hometown letter from his wife, Holly, in which she revealed that she is pregnant with their second child. Jason and his wife are already parents of a toddler son named Gatlyn. Jason burst into tears at the news that his wife is expecting, while the rest of the Big Brother cast cheered him on.

You can see Jason Dent’s emotional reaction to his new baby news below.

After CBS aired the emotional Big Brother scene, Dent’s wife Holly posted the news to Facebook, explaining that she waited until Jason won Head of Household to reveal her big baby news.

“OK FINALLY!!!!” Jason’s wife wrote. “Gatlyn and I were waiting on Daddy to win HOH and read our letter to make it official. Little Baby Beavers/Dent is due March 7th 2018!… This journey has been bittersweet, but seeing Jason’s face tonight reading our news has made it all worth it!!”

Jason and his wife married in 2005 and they later became a bit of a well-known couple in their town due to his rodeo clown gig and her job as a runway model for wedding apparel.

In a 2014 interview with the Corydon Times-Republican, Jason talked about his past as a bull rider (he quit the sport in 2008, but he earned a decent living from it and even purchased the couple’s wedding rings with money he earned from riding bulls), and talked about expecting his first child with Holly the following March.

“It’s going to be amazing,” the future Big Brother star said at the time. “Everyone’s telling me my world’s going to flip upside-down. I’m excited.”

If he doesn’t win the Big Brother grand prize, Jason Dent still has a good shot at winning the America’s Favorite Player prize. That title comes with a $25,000 check—and that could buy a whole lot of diapers.

Check out fan reaction to Jason Dent’s Big Brother baby news below.

Jason's reaction to a baby on the way was everything ????❤️???? #babywhistlenut #bb19 — Lori Niiyama ❤️ (@Lori_Niiyama) August 21, 2017

Jason's reaction to learning he is having another baby is exactly how I expect every man to react. #BB19 — Meghan (@meghannbearr) August 21, 2017

Jason's Baby in 20 years: "Dad, tell me about when you found out about me."

Jason: "Well, son…I was wearing an extremitard and…" #BB19 — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) August 21, 2017

