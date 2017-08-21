Could Princess Diana Have Been Saved? Witness Claims ‘They Could Have Done More’

Twenty years after Princess Diana’s tragic death, a witness on the scene believes emergency services could have done more to save her. The Daily Record reports that Sanlee Culbreath, a former lawyer and witness to the accident, thinks that first responders lowered Diana’s chances of survival by not acting quickly enough.

Culbreath was one of the first people on the scenes of the accident in Paris but has not spoken on the matter out of respect for Prince William and Harry. It’s been 20 years since Diana’s tragic end, and Culbreath now suspects there was more behind her death than meets the eye.

“I always thought it was suspicious, that other forces played a hand. Now, 20 years on, I question more than ever whether it was a genuine accident. I think it is dubious,” Culbreath explained.

The retired lawyer questions why it took emergency services 20 minutes to reach the scene of the accident. He also wonders why they passed on taking her to the nearest hospital and opted for another.

At the time, Culbreath says he told a bystander that a junkie would have received better attention. While a lot of time has passed since that fateful night, Culbreath still has a lot questions about how the entire situation was handled and is very critical of police and emergency services.

Culbreath was unaware that Princess Diana was in the car until after the fact. He and a few friends were visiting Paris on vacation when their taxi happened upon the accident. They arrived minutes after Diana’s Mercedes crashed into a tunnel wall. Henri Paul was driving the vehicle while Diana’s boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones were riding along. Rees-Jones was the only passenger who survived the wreck and was the only one wearing a seat belt.

Culbreath and his friends helped Rees-Jones, who was bleeding badly from his nose. They were unaware that Fayed was already dead inside the car and that Diana was seriously injured. Although Fayed and Diana were together at the time, the Sun reports that their romance was nothing serious. In fact, sources claim that Diana and Fayed would have parted ways that summer had they not died in the accident.

As far as the accident is concerned, French police conducted a thorough investigation and discovered that Paul was under the influence at the time of the crash. Even still, it took emergency responders over an hour to get Princess Diana out of the car.

