Only 14 Percent Of Britons Want To See Camilla Become Queen, Her Image Hurt By The Recent Diana Documentaries

The late Princess Diana infamously called her a “Rottweiler” and the media has called her a “home-wrecker,” but to Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles is the love of his life and royal insiders say he intends on making her his queen when he is finally crowned king.

Yet, a recent poll appears to indicate that Britons are not clearly as enamored with Camilla as Charles is.

The YouGov poll, by the British news agency Press Association, revealed that only 14 percent of the British public want to see the Duchess of Cornwall become queen when Charles becomes king.

According to the poll, 30 percent do not believe she should never had a formal title, while 39 percent of Britons believe she should take on the title of Princess Consort.

Her image has recently become quite tarnished by the revelations made in the numerous Princess Diana documentaries that have recently aired, in the lead up to the 20-year-anniversary of her death in Paris.

Some of the most talked about revelations were included in the shocking documentary, Diana: In Her Own Words.

Taken from the infamous Morton tapes, the recordings are from journalist Andrew Morton’s secret conversations with Princess Diana, from the early 90s. These conversations were to become the fodder for the book Diana: Her True Story.

The recent documentary included such heartbreaking recollections that before her fairy-tale wedding, she revealed that “I felt I was a lamb to the slaughter. And I knew it.”

The bride cried the night of her wedding, an event that millions of people around the world watched.

In addition to the documentaries, Prince William and Prince Harry have, for the first time, talked about the loss of their mother. Each of their revelations have further endeared royal watchers to the two brothers.

Although neither brother has ever spoken a harsh word towards their father nor Camilla, those who admired Princess Diana may sympathize more with William and Harry. Had their mother and father worked things out, Diana would most likely still be alive now.

For many, Diana’s words of how she confronted Camilla to leave her husband alone put Charles and Camilla at the center of blame.

Perhaps this is why eight percent of those polled now believe that Charles has made a very positive contribution, in comparison to 22 percent who believe this just four years ago.

According to a report by Daily Nation, the affair between Charles and Camilla has destroyed the fairy-tale illusions of so many royal watchers. Will the public ever forgive them? The royal biographer thought that the Prince of Wales has regained his reputation. But it clearly appears that this is not true.

“We’ve moved on 20 years. Charles’s reputation, I thought, was completely rehabilitated.”

Does Camilla really want to be crowned queen? In 2015, Junor claims that Camilla only wants to be there for her soulmate. It appears that Camilla has really inspired Prince Charles, who has clearly been invigorated by the relationship since it went public.

“She had no ambition to be a princess or duchess or even queen. She simply wanted to be with, and support, the Prince of Wales. Their marriage has given him a new lease of life.”

Throughout all of this, Charles has not spoken on his relationship with Diana, and Junor says that he has paid in the public eye for his silence.

“He gets a hard time because his marriage failed. He’s never been forgiven for that – because Diana blamed him and he never ever said a word. “He’s never explained what went on in his marriage. His view has always been that history will judge him. He knows that he did all he could to try and make his marriage work and he failed.”

Currently, Charles and Camilla are at Balmoral, as is the Queen, and the Cambridges, as well as other family members.

Between the documentaries and recent interviews, and now, the actual date of Diana’s death is fast approaching, Junor reveals that even 20 years later, this is still a sore subject between Charles and his sons.

“I do think it’s a very difficult time for him. The question of Diana has always been a source of difficulty between him and his sons.”

