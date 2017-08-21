‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi’s Reaction To ‘Chabby’ Engagement Revealed

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal there will be a big cause for celebration in Salem this week. As some of DOOL’s biggest characters are struggling with life or death situations, others will be overjoyed with the big steps they are taking in their lives.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, viewers will see Chad and Abigail take their reunion to the next level. The couple have finally confessed their love for one another and are ready to make it official by getting married yet again. “Chabby,” as fans like to call the couple, will begin to plan another big wedding, where they will recommit themselves to each other, likely with all of their friends and family there to watch. However, there will be one person who will not take the wedding news so easily.

The latest Days of Our Lives news reveals that Chad DiMera’s ex-girlfriend, Gabi Hernandez, is going to be hit hard when she hears that Chad and Abigail are back together and planning to get remarried so soon after their break-up. As many DOOL fans know, Chad dumped Gabi in order to get back together with his ex-wife, Abigail, and now the two seem to be wasting no time at all moving forward in their relationship. They know what they want, and they don’t want anything to stand in their way, even poor Gabi’s feelings.

In the latest DAYS, Chad and Sonny's fate is decided.https://t.co/5fpyTKYcCd pic.twitter.com/f7yvGxr4Fx — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 19, 2017

Meanwhile, it seems that Gabi will have to suffer a bit longer through her heartbreak as she deals with the reality that she’s lost Chad for good and that he’s getting married to Abigail again. Days of Our Lives fans would like to see Gabi get a long-term love interest, and the NBC soap has been hinting that a romantic reunion with her ex, JJ Deveraux, could be coming in the near future. However, until that time, it appears that Gabi will have to learn to live without Chad.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabi reveals to Chad that Abigail married Dario for green card purposes.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/kpPjOoHrE6 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 3, 2017

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers? Who would you like to see Gabi have a relationship with in the future?

