Total Solar Eclipse Is The Work Of Satan, Christian Preacher Bryan Fischer Warns: Church Of Satan Responds

Bryan Fischer, a Christian radio host, has said that Monday’s total eclipse of the sun could be a supernatural message. In a Facebook post, Fischer, who hosts the Christian radio show Focal Point, claimed that the sun and the moon are supernatural “signs” in the heaven and have divinely ordained meanings. The total solar eclipse could, therefore, be “a sign of the work” of Satan fighting against the establishment of the light of God’s truth in the country, according to Fischer.

Fischer, who describes his radio show as the “home of muscular Christianity,” argued in his Facebook post that the “Great American Eclipse” could be a sign of Satan, the Prince of Darkness, trying to block the light of God’s truth.

“This [the total solar eclipse]… is a sign, of the work of the Prince of Darkness in obscuring the light of God’s truth.”

He added that people who are trying to restrict the public acknowledgment and expression of Christian religious beliefs are agents of Satan working to bring a “dark night of the national soul.”

“Satan, and those who unwittingly serve as his accomplices are bringing on us a dark night of the national soul.”

However, Fischer warned his Facebook followers that his belief that the eclipse is a sign of Satan’s work is not a “revelation from God” but his personal insight into the “possible spiritual implications” of the rare and spectacular astronomical event.

Fischer then went on to urge his Facebook followers to “fight the darkness” so that America can return to the truth and engage in “unapologetic acknowledgment” of the God of the Founding Fathers. He argued that the acknowledgment of the God of the Founding Fathers is necessary for the observance of the “transcendent standards” of behavior enshrined in the biblical Ten Commandments.

The Church of Satan responded gladly to the effort by the Christian preacher to ascribe the total eclipse to its patron deity.

The idea that astronomical phenomena, such as eclipses, alignments and configuration of stars, and other astronomical events, are divine or supernatural and that they have a magical influence on earthly affairs is not new or unusual. The belief is widely held by fundamentalist Christian groups in the U.S. and is the source of a bewildering array of beliefs, such as the notorious “blood moon” prophetic sign.

HuffPost reports that Fischer is not the first Christian minister in the U.S. to claim that Monday’s eclipse has supernatural significance. Billy Graham’s daughter, Anne Graham Lotz, who leads the AnGeL Ministries in North Carolina, had earlier warned that the eclipse is a sign of evil.

She warned that God could be using the eclipse as a sign of imminent judgment on America.

“… It does seem that God is signaling us about something. Time will tell what that something is.”

The Inquisitr also reported that some Christian eschatologists believe that today’s total eclipse of the sun will usher in the prophetic tribulation and the apocalyptic end of the world because it marks 70 years after the U.N. mandate re-established Israel.

Writing on the website the Roman Catholic Man, Father Richard Heilman also argued that the eclipse could be a sign of Satan’s presence.

“I’m in the camp that believes we are in the last few days of Satan’s 100 year unbinding. That’s why he is throwing everything at us, right now,” Father Heilman declared.

“I find it interesting that the darkness of this Great American Eclipse is cutting right through the center of our country. Could it be emblematic of the division Satan is causing during these final days of his unbinding?”

