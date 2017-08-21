Leah Messer Asking For Love During Tough Time

Leah Messer has focused all of her energy on getting her daughters ready for school. Over the past couple of days, she’s had to celebrate a few milestones for her daughters, especially Adalynn who started school this past week. As Messer reveals on Instagram, her daughter had a great first day at school, but it sounds like they are having a lot of fun when she gets home as well. Based on her social media activity, Leah and her daughters are doing well, even though Leah is now a single mother to three girls. And just because Leah is a reality star in West Virginia doesn’t mean she isn’t keeping up with what is happening in the world.

According to a new tweet, Leah Messer is now asking her fans about what is happening in the world, asking where the love has gone. It sounds like Messer was referring to the white supremacist rallies around the country that took place recently, more notably the one in Charlottesville. One can imagine she’s not happy about it, as she will have to explain what this means to her girls when they are older. Plus, many people agree with Leah Messer that the country is taking steps backward with such an event.

Where is the LOVE ppl ??? ????????

What is going on???

???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) August 19, 2017

Of course, Leah Messer’s fans had plenty of good news to share. There were many people who stood up to the hateful events that happened over the past week and they shared this news with Leah on social media. Hopefully, this helped cheer her up, as she was clearly rattled by everything that had happened.

Girls day out! ???????? A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Luckily, Leah Messer doesn’t have to deal with this hate directly. She is caring for her girls in her home and making sure that they get to school on time. This Teen Mom 2 star isn’t thinking about going on counter-protests or being active politically. She just wants the world to love again.

It's safe to say, my baby did well on her first day of school. She said, "Mommy I only cried a little, but I was okay!" ???????????????????????????????? A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

What do you think about Leah Messer asking the world for love again? What do you think about her powerful tweet, getting her fans to talk about the events that have happened in the country over the past couple of weeks?

[Featured Image by MTV]