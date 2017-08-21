Bradley Cooper Spends Wet Hot American Summer Not With Irina Shayk & Baby, But With Leonardo DiCaprio

Bradley Cooper may not be in Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, but he’s certainly enjoying one himself. He is even letting himself take breaks from his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, and their baby daughter to hang with his dear friend Leonardo DiCaprio. Considering how they are both entangled with their respective love affairs, it seems apt that the two Hollywood movie stars are using each other as an opportunity to unwind.

Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk’s baby, Lea De Seine Cooper, came into the world this past March. This means that she is only 5-months-old, but that doesn’t mean that her parents cannot take breaks away from parenting.

The 41-year-old movie star enjoyed his own wet hot American summer at his buddy Leonardo DiCaprio’s Malibu home this weekend.

“The 42-year-old Hollywood heartthrobs – who’ve been friends as far back as 2013 – have never worked together but they both share a penchant for Victoria’s Secret stunners,” reports the Daily Mail.

The goateed Oscar winner sported a Texas Rangers baseball cap with shades and a plain undershirt as he checked his phone on a sun lounger.”

This summer, Leo was busy getting acquainted with a new girlfriend, Lorena Rae. The German model and Wolf of Wall Street actor were seen during various outings, but neither of them has confirmed their relationship.

As her baby’s father is taking time away from his family duties, Irina also threw her mommy responsibilities to the wind to join her pals back in Russia. While it’s not entirely clear who is taking care of their 5-month-old baby, it looks like they are taking their deserved break apart from each other.

Something that Bradley and Irina are good at is taking time off to make sure they can be the best partner for each other. For the majority of spring and summer, they willingly played the role of doting parents, but from time to time, they invested time in their romance.

“[I]t looks as though Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, 31, wanted to indulge in some alone time on Sunday,” reports the Daily Mail. “The 42-year-old and his girlfriend of two years were seen jetting off on his motorcycle.”

It is also evident that the 31-year-old model is taking care of herself. Just a few months after having her baby daughter, she posted a bikini selfie on her Instagram page, which showed incredible recovery from pregnancy.

Since then, she has been actively pursuing modeling gigs to further her career. Even though she is a new mom, it looks like Irina is already a pro at juggling many demands that life throws at her.

