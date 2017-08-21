Tori Roloff Reveals Her Art Secrets, Shows Off Adorable ‘Third Wheel’ Jackson For Her Date With Zach Roloff

Little People, Big World fans have been gushing over Tori Roloff’s artwork for a while now, especially after the reality TV star showed off her handmade gift to expecting parents Audrey and Jeremy Roloff. Tori’s hand-painted sign, which features a verse from Proverbs 3:15, has garnered such a huge positive reaction from her social media followers that many LPBW fans are now clamoring for Tori to open an Etsy store to sell her artwork.

Just recently, Tori shared a number of new details about her work to her Instagram followers. In the Little People, Big World star’s latest Instagram Story, Tori gave away some details about her creations, telling her fans about her personal style, her upcoming art series, and how she learned to make hand-painted signs.

“Lots of you are asking if it’s a stencil, but I do actually freehand them. I haven’t taken any form of classes. I just practiced a lot and watched like, YouTube videos and such. Yup, they’re all freehand.”

So there we have it. The secret to Tori’s stunning artwork is some good, old-fashioned practice and the power of YouTube tutorials. As every Little People, Big World fan knows, however, Tori is notoriously humble. Thus, while she is almost downplaying the natural ability behind her work, it is hard to deny that some innate talent comes into play when she creates her handmade art pieces.

I got to practice some of my sign making for Jer and Auj's baby girl!! I am so excited to meet this little one! #cousinroloff #zandtcreations A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

As for her fans’ request that she open an Etsy store to sell her work, Tori has this to say.

“I really am excited to make signs, but it’s a lot of work. It’s gonna be a while before I’m able to sell anything, but look for some Fall ones at the end of September.”

Considering the reality TV star’s statement, it definitely seems like Tori is hard at work fulfilling her social media followers’ request. Apart from her videos, Tori also shared an image of some Fall-themed signs she is currently working on. If her Instagram Story is any indication, more of her work would likely be available for purchase in the near future.

Apart from speaking about her highly-requested work, Tori also shared some images of herself and Zach preparing for a date. Unlike average dates, however, Tori and Zach Roloff’s time together included some participation from the pair’s “third wheel,” the adorable baby Jackson.

In her and Zach’s Instagram Story, Baby J could be seen peacefully lying down in his crib. Zach’s personal account even included a couple of Jackson’s photos showing the child sleeping soundly during his parents’ date. Another adorable photo featured the youngest member of the Roloff family blowing baby bubbles.

???? A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Aug 20, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

Tori and Zach Roloff’s family is featured on Little People, Big World, which is expected to return on TLC later this year.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]