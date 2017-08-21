Tamra Judge Teases Big Drama On ‘RHOC’ Caused By Her – But Blames Alcohol

Tamra Judge has just gone through a very dramatic period in her life. She has publicly argued and battled with her estranged daughter, Sidney, who wanted nothing to do with her after her divorce from Simon Barney. Judge keeps blaming Simon for Sidney’s reasoning, but her daughter recently published a lengthy Facebook post, where she blames her mother, her behavior and her desire to film The Real Housewives of Orange County for their failed relationship. Despite reading this, Tamra still believes that Simon is manipulating her.

According to a new Instagram post, Tamra Judge is now teasing that there will be drama on tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County and she teases that she may be the instigator. She also reveals that she is drinking during the episode, essentially blaming alcohol on her lashing out. Given everything that Sidney has said about her mother and then Tamra joking about starting drama because she can’t control her alcohol, it makes sense as to why some people believe she may be causing drama for the sake of ratings. When Sidney released her own statement about her mother, she revealed Tamra kept choosing the paycheck from The Real Housewivesives of Orange County over her own daughter.

Tamra Judge would argue that she’s doing just about anything and everything to help her daughter. She has revealed that she wants nothing more than a relationship with her daughter. But Sidney has revealed that she doesn’t like the way Judge is portraying their personal business on the show. In addition, Tamra’s role in a new documentary and at a conference recently had Sidney furious.

It is clear that Tamra’s daughter thinks that her mother is causing trouble, just for the sake of causing trouble. Of course, Judge gets paid to cause trouble, but is she really ready to risk her entire relationship with her daughter over money?

It is simply not an excuse to say that her mouth doesn’t have a filter when she drinks, especially since she has damaged her relationship with her daughter.

What do you think of Tamra Judge’s comments on her Instagram post, considering everything she has been through recently?

