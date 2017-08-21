Kendall Jenner Sparks Race Controversy, ‘Y’all Are Not Black… Use A White Emoji’

The Kardashian and Jenner clan are never far away from controversy, and now Kendall Jenner is being slammed for using what some fans are claiming was the wrong emoji on a recent social media post.

Kim Kardashian’s little sister was called out on social media after fans noticed that the star used what they claimed was a “black” or “brown” emoji when posting a snap of herself and her famous family members on the cover of the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter.

“Sister power…girl power,” Kendall captioned the image – which featured herself and sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner posing alongside mom Kris Jenner – on her official Twitter account and then added a fist pump emoji.

As noted by Seventeen, out of the five skin tone emoji options that are available via the iPhone, Jenner opted for the third available tone which the site claimed is labeled “medium” for her fist.

A number of fans then called out Kendall for her emoji choice and slammed her for picking what they said was a “brown” or “black” skin tone to represent herself and her family.

“Why are you using the brown emoji tf,” Twitter user @dubravkaz hit back at Kendall, while another outspoken social media fan, @Shawnaloveeee_, clapped back at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star by telling her, “Y’all are not black. Next time use a white emoji.”

“Why is the emoji brown Candle?” @Swarovskt**s then asked on the 140-character site after seeing her controversial choice.

Another tweet, which went viral on the 140-character site with more than 40,000 favorites, then corrected Jenner’s tweet to feature the lightest emoji skin tone.

They also scathingly told the reality star to “stay in ur emoji lane miss pepsi,” referring to her controversial Pepsi commercial that dominated the headlines earlier this year.

CNN reported that the highly controversial ad, which both Kendall and Pepsi have apologized for, appeared to be appropriating the Black Lives Matter movement after Jenner handed a can of the soda to a policeman during a protest.

She was also recently called out for attempting to sell T-Shirts with her and sister Kylie’s faces superimposed over the faces of rap legends like Tupac and Notorious BIG.

But while some fans slammed the 21-year-old for deviating with her choice of emoji, others were actually quick to defend Kylie Jenner’s big sister.

“I’m not a fan of Kendall but [are] people really attacking her for an emoji now? Um,” @hyperlmj responded to the latest controversy to surround the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“People are ACTUALLY mad about the COLOUR of the emoji Kendall Jenner used,” @jazz_matchett wrote amid the drama surrounding the Victoria’s Secret model. “Surely there’s more important things to be angry about?”

Kendall has not yet responded to the backlash over her choice of emoji, though the initial photo and caption is still available on both her Twitter page and Instagram account.

But while she’s stayed quiet when it comes to responding to fans calling her out, Kendall has posted on social media since choosing the controversial emoji.

She most recently posted photos from her latest cover of W magazine Korea as well as a close-up selfie to her Instagram account, proving she doesn’t seem to be too bothered by all the race drama.

