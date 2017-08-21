Another ‘Southern Charm’ Relationship Bites The Dust! This Bravo Star Just Called Off Her Wedding

Trouble is brewing on Southern Charm yet again. After a season filled with heartbreak, another Southern Charm couple has officially called it quits. Hollywood Life reports that Danni Baird just ended her engagement with Todd Baldree — and we were only two weeks away from their wedding. What happened between Baird and Baldree?

An insider revealed that the Southern Charms stars haven’t told a lot of people about the breakup. The split was apparently mutual and it isn’t clear if the two are done for good. They decided to tie the knot after Baldree’s romantic proposal in Greece last year.

Baird is currently enjoying a vacation with her good friends Rachel O’Brien and Stassi Schroeder. She recently shared a photo from the trip on Instagram and hinted that her getaway has been a great way to deal with the split.

“1 universe, 9 planets, 204 countries, 809 islands, 7 seas… opposite sides of the coast…and we’ve managed to find, fight and console one another when we’ve all needed it most,” she shared.

Schroeder, who stars on Vanderpump Rules, is also going through a recent breakup. The reality star parted ways with longtime boyfriend Patrick Meagher last week. The breakup occurred days before they celebrated four years together.

We're kind of obsessed with each other. #westcoasttherapy A post shared by Danni Baird (@danni_baird) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

According to Daily Mail, Schroeder flew to Cancun, Mexico to cope with the heartache, and appeared to be having a blast alongside Baird and O’Brien. The trio was spotted enjoying some time in the sun at their resort, where Schroeder rocked a gorgeous white bikini. The ladies also took some time to drink a few cocktails and share a few laughs.

Schroeder was supposed to go to Cancun with her boyfriend and admitted that the resort is actually meant for couples. That hasn’t, however, stopped the friends from having a great time together and helping each other get through these rocky times.

This is a couples' resort; therefore, everyone is confused by us. A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Schroeder recently opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Meagher and admitted that they fight too often. Although she is adamant that they still love each other, she wanted to have a break from all the bickering and try out the dating scene. It isn’t clear if she is currently seeing anyone new.

Baird has not officially commented on the breakup or revealed the reasons why she and Baldree decided to call off the wedding plans.

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming Season 6, while Southern Charm has not been picked up for Season 5 at press time.

