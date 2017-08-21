Eva Mendes All Smiles After Date With Ryan Gosling, ‘Blade Runner’ Star’s Wife Takes Daughter Out

With the divorce rumors put to rest, Eva Mendes emerged with her daughter Esmeralda after he date night with Ryan Gosling. Eva, Ryan and their family of four live a very quiet life, away from the prying eyes of paparazzi. Blade Runner 2049 star, who has seen in a sudden surge in his acting career, rarely appears or talks about Eva or his daughters.

But that was changed when the Canadian actor made an appearance with his baby mama at Disneyland last week. It was an odd publicity move for the couple, who do not like to be in the limelight, to go on a date in probably the most crowded place on earth.

“Gosling wore a hat and a blue sweater, while Mendes glowed in an off-the-shoulder black top and a Chicago Bulls hat,” reports Entertainment Weekly. “They were joined by another couple and two bodyguards, and rode the Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and It’s a Small World amid other rides, and even shopped for a few souvenirs.”

Whether this date night was a publicity stunt or a response to their genuine need to go see Mickey Mouse, Eva Mendes was all smiles as she took her daughter Esmeralda out grocery shopping this weekend.

“The Hollywood siren looked like a domestic goddess as she picked up groceries with Esmeralda in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles,” reports Daily Mail. “The 43-year-old actress was covered up in a long floral romper for her shopping adventure without beau Ryan Gosling.”

It is not a surprise that the 43-year-old actress was seen without the support of her husband. For the last two years, ever since they had their first baby, it has been a rule of thumb that they do not appear as a couple with their kids.

Ryan Gosling and daughter Esmeralda Gosling out in Los Angeles on May 11, 2017 pic.twitter.com/qxiuEjDGcq — Best of Ryan Gosling (@badpostryan) May 12, 2017

However, Eva Mendes does talk more about her kids than her husband. With the popularity of La La Land and Blade Runner 2049, he shies away from the media. Eva, on the other hand, is now focusing more on being a fashion designer, which means that she has to do interviews and promotion for her products.

“In some ways, it’s been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter,” the actress admitted to Shape Magazine. “Yet it’s not as hard as I thought it would be, because I’m always running around with the kids. I never sit down—I’m on the move all day. And I don’t keep junk food at home anymore, because I’m trying to set a good example. So there are no more Krispy Kremes for me to grab.”

Do you think Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes will be seen in public more often, now that they have a more stable life with their kids? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]