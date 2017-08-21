Soon, the days when redheads had to choose blonde- or brown-haired emojis might be over, as ginger emojis are said to be in the works. Unicode, the organization that decides text characters, along with an emoji subcommittee which decides when emojis will be launched and when, says a set of ginger emojis are in the works to likely be launched in June 2018. Ginger emojis have been a possibility since a petition was formed two years ago to give gingers their due.

Business enterprises aimed at red-headed patrons are on the rise, and the once disparaged ginger is being targeted for beauty products and fashion lines. From sunscreen for their fair skin to the correct lipstick color, the ginger stock seems to be on the rise. Sisters Stephanie and Adrienne Vendetti founded How To Be A Redhead, a subscription service, website and book that provides products and advice aimed at gingers of all shade.

They cover topics on their website like choosing the right red lipstick and the perfect shade for your brows.

“Warm and cool skin tones: Most redheads are cool toned. This means your skin has a ‘blue tone’ to it. For instance, can you easily see your veins? You’re probably cool toned. In this case, look for a wine, plum or blue-red lipstick. If you have a more yellow undertone, this is typically those with olive skin, look for corals, red-oranges, or red-browns.”

Perhaps the days when gingers were passed over are behind them, and it was said to start with a petition that had 21k signatures attached. The petition was a call to action to give redheads their day.

“Redheads. In all their glorious gingerness, they’ve been missed out. Again. If you say you’re going to diversify, why not add a few red-haired emoji in the mix? Natural redheads may be rare at less than 2 percent of the world’s population, but that is 138,000,000 iPhones waiting to happen.”

Jeremy Burge of Unicode shared some possible designs on Twitter back in May, announcing that the ginger emoji was on the drawing board, and they were trying to get the hair and skin just right.

Things are looking good for the ginger emoji but redheads are still waiting for the final word from Unicode. Also under consideration are a llama, a hippopotamus, a cupcake, a skateboard, and a frowning poo emoji.

Unicode is acknowledging that those with fiery tresses have felt ignored, and though there needs to be a final approval, the ginger emoji is looking like it’s going to happen. Jeremy Burge, who is the founder of the site Emojipedia and a member of the Emoji Subcommittee, says that there is a big push for a redhead emoji.

“Redheads have been a highly requested addition. The implementation raises questions like which emojis should be able to have red hair, and if red hair is added, what about other hair colors or styles? The current approach is to use a flexible system, which could allow any emoji to be given red hair, although no recommendations have yet been made on which emojis should be given a red hair option.”

Other groups that would like to be represented with their own emoji are those with gray or silver hair, curly hair, and those who are bald.

Do you think the ginger emoji, redhead emoji will be chosen for 2018?

[Featured Image by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images]