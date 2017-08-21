‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Showboats Her Relationship With Bryan Abasolo During Steamy Miami Trip

Rachel Lindsay already got the guy, so why is she so over-the-top about flaunting it? The Bachelorette star has staked a claim on fiancé Bryan Abasolo and she has not been shy about showing the world that she’s a woman in love. In the latest chapter of Rachel’s whirlwind engagement, The Bachelorette star traveled to Bryan’s Miami hometown to meet his grandmother after the lovebirds spent time with her family in Texas earlier last week. Rachel documented everything on her Instagram Story, while Abasolo also posted a photo of the family meeting on Instagram, revealing that Rachel got Grandma’s approval, passing the “test” with flying colors.

According to E! News, during their Miami trip, Rachel and Bryan were spotted smooching at the Y100 Mack-a-Pooloza party at the Fontainebleau Hotel. The couple packed some serious PDA at the pool party. According to People, Lindsay and Abasolo later headed to a fancier outing where they met up with three guys Rachel dated for a millisecond—rejected Bachelorette contestants Josiah, Will, and Matt.

Rachel Lindsay documented the Miami trip with Bryan Abasolo from start to finish, kicking off with a photo she posted from the airport telling fans she “made it to Miami with mi amor.”

While Rachel is having a great time showing off her relationship with Bryan under her own terms, she draws the line at doing it in front of cameras again anytime soon. Rachel told People that while she is open to a televised wedding when she ties the knot with Bryan in late 2018 or early 2019, she has no interest in following in the footsteps of recently split Bachelor couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, who capped off their journey on ABC with a Freeform spinoff series.

“I don’t want to,” Rachel said of starring in a spinoff TV show.

“I don’t want cameras in our lives again so quickly. I want to get the time to [get] to know him. It’s been great, these three months without the cameras being involved in our relationship. And so I want to continue on that.”

Bachelorette fans have been hearing Rachel Lindsay talking about her fiancé for quite some time. Ahead of the premiere of her season of the ABC reality show, Lindsay revealed that she was engaged to her final pick on the show. It wasn’t until The Bachelorette finale that fans found out for sure that the mystery man was chiropractor Bryan Abasolo. Now that her secret is out in the open, Rachel Lindsay is having fun showing off her man to the world.

