‘American Idol’ Judges: Will David Hasselhoff Join Katy Perry For Reboot?

Have American Idol executives finally found another judge for the upcoming reboot of the show?

Months after Katy Perry was announced as the first member of the judges’ panel, several rumors have swirled in regard to who may join her, the latest of which lists actor David Hasselhoff, who previously starred on America’s Got Talent, as a possibility.

Although the network behind the reboot has yet to confirm or deny the report, the New York Daily News revealed to readers on August 20 that the former Baywatch actor could sit beside Katy Perry when American Idol begins airing on ABC and alleged that Hasselhoff’s reps were already in talks with ABC and their production company, Fremantle Media.

“David is interested in the role and his management have made contact with the show’s executives with a view to working out a deal,” said a source familiar with the situation.

As fans of the series may have heard, Katy Perry was brought to the show after reportedly signing a deal with the network worth a reported $25 million. Several weeks later, Ryan Seacrest was confirmed to be returning to the show as host for an undisclosed amount.

The New York Daily News’ insider went on to reveal that American Idol is the type of project that David Hasselhoff does not only for the money but also for the passion. As the source explained, the actor has been vocal about his love for live reality shows and continuously boasts about his achievements through America’s Got Talent, which he starred on from 2006 until 2010.

In addition to David Hasselhoff, Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Keith Urban are also said to be contenders for the open judges spots on American Idol, and when it comes to recruiting celebrities, Katy Perry will reportedly play a role once she completes her hosting gig at the MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

In other David Hasselhoff news, the actor appears to be keeping himself quite busy in recent months. In fact, after appearing in Guardians 2 and Baywatch, Hasselhoff began filming a faux reality show, which is doing well in Europe. There’s also talk in regard to a possible Knight Rider comeback.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]