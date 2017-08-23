With the next United States elections just three years away, some celebrities have already expressed their desire to run for office. Some of the names reported to be campaigning for public office include actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and singer Kid Rock. Big Little Lies actress and environmental activist Shailene Woodley recently revealed that she’s also interested in running for public office.

According to USA Today, “Run the Rock 2020” was reportedly registered with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday, July 9. The filing, which was made by writer Kenton Tilford, did not reveal any specifics about the campaign, but many presumed it is reserved for Johnson.

Although he did not confirm any participation in the filing, Johnson has been open about his thoughts on the presidency. In an interview with GQ, he said that if he were president, “poise would be important” and that he would take responsibility for everybody. He added that if he didn’t agree with someone else’s opinion, he would sit down with them and talk about it instead of shutting them out.

As for Shailene Woodley, the 25-year-old actress recently said in an interview with the New York Times that she is considering running for office, an idea that popped into her head while working for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign trail.

“There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, ‘Huh, maybe I’ll run for Congress in a couple years.’ And you know what? I’m not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I’m young.”

Being a public servant isn’t a position that’s too far-fetched for the Divergent actress given her active role as an activist.

In 2016, she was staunchly against the Dakota Access Pipeline. On October 10, she was arrested for her role in the protests, in which she was charged with criminal trespassing and participating in a riot, Time reported.

Woodley joined a group of over 200 activists who fought the Dakota Access Pipeline project. The controversial oil pipeline will be built across northwest North Dakota and will continue through South Dakota and Iowa, posing environmental threats to wildlife and farming, among others, in said areas.

The plan was heavily criticized for its lack of foresight on the environmental impact that would severely affect Native American sites, CNN wrote.

Aside from being an environmental activist, Woodley also considers herself a feminist.

Unfortunately, Woodley would have to sit out on the 2020 Senate elections, as the minimum age requirement for candidates is 30. However, she can run for a position in the House of Representatives, which only requires candidates to be at least 25-years-old, as provided for in the U.S. Constitution.

Meanwhile, Shailene Woodley has opted not to reprise her role as Tris Prior in the fourth Divergent movie, titled Ascendant. Unlike its predecessors, Ascendant has been picked up for a TV movie adaptation due to Allegiant’s abysmal performance at the box office.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Woodley said that she “didn’t sign up to be in a television show” and firmly said that she’s not interested in making one. The Ascendant TV movie will reportedly pave the way for a spin-off TV series inspired by the same book series written by Veronica Roth and will be aired on Starz.

