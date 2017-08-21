Blake Shelton Lovingly Embraces Gwen Stefani In Oklahoma As Pregnancy Rumors Gain Steam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani can turn any town into a romantic destination, even Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The lovebirds were spotted packing on the PDA over the weekend while visiting Blake’s soon-to-open entertainment venue ‘Ole Red. The “A Guy with a Girl” singer and his lady love even stopped to take photos and sign autographs with fans.

One of those lucky fans even took to social media to share photos and reveal that Stefani is “fine as hell,” and made no mention of a baby bump.

Stefani and Shelton have been fighting pregnancy rumors for months, and she has been trying her best to prove she is not pregnant. The “No Doubt” alum recently showed off her killer beach body and shut down the rumors that she’s gearing up for twins.

According to Hollywood Life, the pop star looked as stunning as ever as she strolled along Newport Beach in Southern California a couple of weeks ago. Stefani donned a bikini and a pair of short jean shorts, complete with an array of accessories. Although Stefani’s romance with Blake Shelton is hotter than ever, the country crooner did not make an appearance at the beach. Stefani’s three boys were also absent.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

While Stefani wasn’t afraid to show off her trim body, staying in top shape isn’t easy. According to Vogue, Stefani works hard to maintain her flat abs and credits an intense workout regime and cardio training for giving such an amazing physique. Even still, Stefani is once again changing the way we think about middle-aged bodies while empowering women around the world.

Stefani and Shelton have been dating for almost two years, and their romance is hotter than ever. In fact, the couple has been fighting rumors of a wedding and pregnancy for the past few months. Given Stefani’s recent display, it doesn’t look like the pregnancy reports are accurate, at least for the time being.

#hidebehindmylashes ???? @Revlon #megamultiplier mascara! #nosmudge. Lasts all day. #ad A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

That being said, Hollywood Life is also reporting that 47-year-old Stefani is taking steps to try and conceive with her country crooner. An inside source recently claimed that she is undergoing “acupuncture and working with a Chinese herbalist to increase her fertility.” Only time will tell if it works.

Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will get married or have a baby first? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]