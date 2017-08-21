Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Standifer Explodes On His Alleged Other Woman Following Tinder Allegations

Ryan Edwards appears to be in hot water with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, just months after their quicky wedding ceremony in Tennessee.

According to a new report, Standifer recently went off on a woman that the Teen Mom OG dad had allegedly met and sent extremely racy photos to on Tinder after news of his rumored cheating scandal broke.

On August 21, Radar Online shared text messages reportedly sent between Standifer and Edwards’ alleged other woman.

In the messages, after the other woman asked Standifer why she had called her, Ryan Edwards’ wife told the woman to stop playing dumb and revealed that she knows “everything.” Standifer also told the woman to “stop” but didn’t reveal details about what exactly she wanted the woman to stop doing.

Continuing on, Ryan Edwards’ wife seemingly threatened the woman by saying, “Guess we will have to do this the hard way.”

In response, the woman said that she wasn’t doing anything wrong and noted that it was Standifer’s husband was the one on Tinder. Although Ryan Edwards has denied that he is up to no good, Radar Online confirmed that the text messages were sent by a number belonging to Standifer and said that Edwards and his reported other woman had began talking to one another on August 12, 2017.

When Ryan Edwards allegedly began talking to the woman, she reportedly asked him if he was married and i response, he confirmed that while he is, he still likes to “have a little fun.”

According to Radar Online, Ryan Edwards and his alleged other woman engaged in numerous racy chats and at one point, Edwards reportedly confirmed that he was going to sleep with her before sharing a never-before-seen selfie with the woman — and sending her a photo of his private parts.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married in May just before Edwards checked himself into a weeks-long treatment program for his reportedly struggles with drug abuse.

Ryan Edwards and the cast of Teen Mom OG is expected to return to MTV later this year or early next year for Season 7.

[Featured Image by Jennifer Edwards/Instagram]