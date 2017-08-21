‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ Fans Threaten Boycott As Kim Kardashian Takes Over From Kelly Ripa

It was announced last week that Kim Kardashian will be filling in for Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan on August 28, and fans have been making it known that they’re not exactly impressed with the choice ever since.

Following the announcement that Kim will be taking over Ripa’s seat and sitting alongside Ryan Seacrest on the morning show as Kelly continues her vacation, fans have lashed out on social media and made it clear that they have no plans to tune in to see the reality star try out her hosting skills next week.

“I will never watch this show again,” Twitter user @AuntKim328 hit back after hearing of Kardashian’s new gig alongside Ryan for the day. “And I’m a long-time fan of Kelly’s – all the way back from her days as Hayley on All My Children.”

“Thanks for the advanced warning will be certain not to watch,” Live with Kelly and Ryan fan @skepticaljlw then added amid the boycott backlash, while @bobtorres4 scathing responded to the news of Kim temporarily joining the series, “They are putting a piece of garbage like this on a family show, watch no more.”

“Are you freaking kidding me @RyanSeacrest? I refuse to watch @KimKardashian as a cohost, she’ll jinx Kelly’s spot!” @Gorgoro7 wrote amid the big TV news, claiming that Kardashian “has NO talent.”

“I’ll make sure to keep not watching, thanks for the heads up,” @VanRyan wrote in response following the news of the reality star’s new temporary gig on the morning series, set to air next week.

Others responded to the guest co-host announcement with some pretty harsh GIFs and even joked that the news of seeing Kim as a talk show host alongside Ryan actually made them want to throw up.

It was confirmed on August 18 that Kardashian will be slipping into Ripa’s temporarily vacant co-host chair alongside Seacrest – who was confirmed as her permanent co-host in April after Michael Strahan left the show last year – for a special show on August 28.

Kim will be honing her interviewing skills with Ryan as the twosome are set to talk with former Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane and country singer Kellie Pickler – who Seacrest knows from his time on American Idol – on the series next week.

Kardashian and Seacrest, of course, already have a professional and personal relationship as the radio mogul and American Idol host co-created and co-produces her E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim also has a little experience of her own when it comes to Live.

She previously co-hosted the popular ABC morning show with Kelly in 2012 and has appeared as a guest, as have her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, multiple times in the past.

Kim hasn’t yet publicly commented on the news that she’ll be co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan, nor has she responded to the backlash the controversial hosting announcement has stirred up online.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Buro 24/7]