‘Annabelle: Creation’ Demon Possession? Woman Screams, Coughs, Hits Herself In Face After Devil Scene [Video]

The video titled “Young woman has outbreak after watching Annabelle in Teresina Shopping” has gotten nearly 20,000 views on YouTube. Translated from Portuguese, the description of the 18-second video seen below explains why the woman is screaming and beating herself in the wake of her watching Annabelle: Creation. The screams of the terrorized woman are reminiscent of the scene where Jesus came across a man named Legion, who also screamed and cut himself prior to being healed of demon possession, according to Bible Hub, and now online commentators are likening the below Brazilian woman’s experience to something similar.

“The girl would have been exalted after watching the horror film Annabelle 2: The Creation of Evil, which debuted on Thursday (17).”

As reported by the Daily Mail, the melee that took place in a shopping mall in Teresina, Brazil, resulted in the woman having to be taken to the hospital, after friends tried to subdue her tortuous screams in the wake of watching Annabelle 2: The Creation of Evil. The 20-year-old woman seen in the below viral video has not had her name released, but the footage shows the terror the woman experienced as she screamed and coughed in a desperate manner after watching Annabelle: Creation in northeast Brazil. The woman had viewed a showing of the movie around midnight.

The woman punched herself in the face after leaving the movie theater on Friday, and her friends tried to calm her down as she screamed on the floor of the mall. The video footage was recorded by folks witnessing the frightening situation. Eventually, EMTs were called to the scene, and a wheelchair was used to transport the woman out of the mall.

Eventually, the terrorized woman was taken to a hospital in Piaui, in the northeastern part of Brazil. Annabelle: Creation tells the story of a doll named Annabelle that was possessed with a demon, and is the most recent offering in the franchise called The Conjuring. It is a prequel to the movie Annabelle, which premiered in 2014. According to the woman’s friends, the screaming woman began acting weirdly when the devil appeared in the movie, and after the movie ended and the group went to pay for parking, the woman began punching her own head and tossed her body to the ground. The scary situation involved the “really very nervous” woman who “couldn’t herself explain what had happened.”

As seen in the top photo above, Stephanie Sigman, who plays Sister Charlotte in Annabelle: Creation, arrived at the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles.

