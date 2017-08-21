One Major ‘Teen Mom OG’ Character Is Out For Season 7, And It Is Not Who You Think

Teen Mom OG is no stranger to casting rumors, but there’s a strong chance that a major character is out for Season 7 — and it’s probably not who you think it is. According to Wet Paint, Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, has not been involved with production so far. Is Danielsen off the show for good?

An insider told the outlet that Abraham’s relationship with her mom is better, but the two are not on friendly terms just yet. The two experienced a falling out last season over Danielsen’s relationship with her future husband, David Merz. At one point, Merz and Abraham got into a shouting match, and he even refused to take part in the Teen Mom reunion.

Danielsen, meanwhile, admitted that her relationship with Abraham was in a terrible place during the reunion. She also revealed that she hasn’t communicated with her daughter or granddaughter since early April and was keeping her distance until things turn around. This could be one reason why Danielsen has not been in front of the cameras for Teen Mom OG Season 7.

Although her relationship with Abraham is rocky, Danielsen appears to be having a great time with her fiancé. The two are currently planning their wedding and are set to tie the knot in Omaha, Nebraska on November 5. Abraham, however, will sadly skip out on her mother’s upcoming ceremony.

Engagement celebration ????? #familybootcamp @farrah__abraham @wetv @teenmomog @dr_ish_major @doctor_v_ Tweet Friday 9pm EDT A post shared by Debra Danielsen (@ddanielsen1) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

“Currently, right now, I’ve let [my mom] know that I will not be involved [in her wedding],” she explained. “I do wish her the best, always, but it’s sad to me that someone she’s bringing into her life, and wanting to create a ‘family’ with doesn’t really know how to do that properly.”

Apart from Danielsen, Blasting News reports that MacKenzie Standifer is also thinking about leaving the show for good. The Teen Mom star recently teased her exit on Instagram by sharing a photo with the caption, “I quit.” Standifer has not confirmed her departure, though fans have taken it as a clear sign that she’s done with MTV.

Standifer was brought on the show because of her relationship with Maci Bookout’s ex, Ryan Edwards. The couple fought rumors of Edwards’ drug use all season long and it sounds like the pressure is too much for Standifer to handle. In fact, she received a lot of backlash after Edwards was caught driving to their wedding while high on drugs. Edwards went into rehab shortly after they got married.

Teen Mom OG Season 7 will premiere later this year on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]