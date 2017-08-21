‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Paul Moves To Break Up Jason Dent And Alex Ow, Offers Kevin As A Backdoor Option?

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Paul Abrahamian is eying breaking up Jason Dent and Alex Ow’s alliance. In a conversation with Christmas Abbott and Josh Martinez, Paul stated if they cannot get either one of them next week, Kevin Schlehuber could be used as a backdoor option. However, this week, the BB18 vet thinks Mark Jansen must be the target for Week 8.

To recap Week 8, Christmas won the HOH competition and nominated Jason and Matt Clines for eviction. Big Brother 19 spoilers state Mark gave Paul safety for the week so he cannot be nominated for eviction. Jason won the POV competition.

Online Big Brother shared that Mark approached Christmas about keeping him this week. He pointed out that she could use him to go after Alex and Paul when the time comes. As enticing as the offer was, Christmas cannot save Mark as the rest of the BB19 house would be furious.

Christmas took Mark’s offer seriously and talked it over with Paul and Josh. Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Josh felt it was a good idea but would follow her lead. Paul, however, was not so willing to go along with the plan. He admitted it was an attractive offer, but if Mark doesn’t go, they could damage their game. Christmas warned Paul that Mark may approach him and suggested he hear him out.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Christmas told Mark that she mulled it over, but she cannot save him because it would put her own life in the game at risk. She urged him to continue to campaign to the rest of the house.

Emotions run high on tonight's #BB19. Catch up on the latest full episode now: https://t.co/GvVOjj8uyp pic.twitter.com/IL8X4DHq2Z — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 21, 2017

Big Brother 19 spoilers revealed that Paul told Christmas that they need to get Mark out, then go after Jason. Paul’s reasoning is if Jason isn’t around, Alex will have to turn to him to survive in the BB19 house. Christmas suggested targeting Alex first, but Paul shot that down. He speculated that if they left Jason in the game, he would partner up with Kevin making it difficult to get him out down the road.

So far, the plan seems to be to put Mark on the block after Jason uses the POV on himself. The Big Brother 19 house seems to want to get Mark out this week. Next week, Christmas told Josh he has to win the HOH so they can break up either Matt Clines and Raven Walton or Alex and Jason alliance.

Christmas hasn’t figured out that she shouldn’t follow Paul’s advice, yet. Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest that she still believes he is only trying to help her. Little does she know, in a few weeks, Paul will happily turn the tables on her and send her to the jury house. Do you think Mark can flip the votes and stay in the BB19 game?

Big Brother 19 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings on CBS.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]