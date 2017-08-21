Amber Portwood Reveals Age Difference Between Herself And Her New Boyfriend, Dishes On Personality Disorder

Amber Portwood and her former fiancé Matt Baier were 15 years apart. So, when the Teen Mom OG star went public with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, fans were immediately curious as to whether or not the longtime reality star has a thing for older guys.

On Twitter last week, after being questioned about the issue, Amber Portwood set the record straight.

“He’s 33?? I’m 27…that’s perfect to me and that’s all that matters,” Portwood told a curious fan.

Amber Portwood’s new relationship was first revealed earlier this month and last week, around the time that the Teen Mom OG star shared an image of her boyfriend on Twitter and Instagram, Glennon’s identity was revealed by Radar Online, who also confirmed that Portwood met Glennon while filming Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

As fans may recall, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier began filming Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition months ago but amid filming on the upcoming season, Baier stormed out of the Los Angeles home were production was underway.

Shortly thereafter, Portwood and Glennon’s romance began.

Days ago, E! News share an additional report, which revealed that while Amber Portwood grew close to one another during filming on the WEtv series, they did not embark on a romance until after the series wrapped production.

Although it is unclear whether or not Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon are currently living together, sources told E! News that Glennon arrived to Indiana for a visit with Portwood weeks ago and has remained in town ever since. The sources also noted that the new couple is “inseparable.”

Also on Twitter this past week, Amber Portwood opened up about her mental health, revealing that she is currently taking medication for borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder, which helps her cope with her anxiety.

Days ago, Amber Portwood tweeted, “I never could control my anxiety.”

Amber Portwood has been open with her mental health struggles in the past and during the second half of Teen Mom OG Season 6, her former fiancé revealed that they would not be having children because Portwood had been advised against conceiving a child while taking the medication.

