Beyonce Is Charging Fans $300 For A Picture Book

Beyonce is releasing a book of photos tied to her Lemonade album, but you better start saving if you want to get your hands on a copy.

The photo book, titled How To Make Lemonade, is part of a box set which was recently listed for purchase on Amazon and will cost die-hard members of the Bey Hive $299.98 to purchase.

According to the description, fans who fork over their hard earned cash will get a collector’s edition coffee table book full of exclusive photos as well as a vinyl version of Lemonade and a digital download of the visual album (which is currently available from iTunes for $17.99).

The site described the box set as being “an unprecedented insight to the making of multiple award-winning Lemonade,” which the star released without warning in 2016, and also revealed that the pricey book contains more than 600 pages of photos taken during the making of Beyonce’s latest visual album.

While it’s not clear how many copies of the book Beyonce is making available for purchase, the description noted that the box sets are limited and numbered. That means fans will have to hurry and hand over their almost $300 if they want a copy of the book, which is so far only available via the bundle.

But it sounds like the star actually may not have many takers.

Beyonce’s legions of fans flocked to social media after hearing how much the star – who according to CNN has a net worth of around $350 million – is charging for the How To Make Lemonade photo book and bundle and weren’t afraid to slam the “Formation” singer for charging her followers hundreds of dollars to get a look at her photos.

“Why does Beyonce think selling a book for $300 is okay?” asked Twitter user @JaieeTGOD, while @SadedBrown_718 hit back, “I want that Beyonce book but not for $300. I love you, Bey but no.”

“300 f***ing dollars. I will never let it go @Beyonce,” @EmilLemonade fan added.

Twitter user @lexisjays then tweeted, “I love Beyonce but $300 for her book, hell no, the internet will summarise it anyway.”

Previews of what’s inside the photo book are already available online and give fans a sneak peek at what they can expect if they do decide to pay out the $300 for the pricey coffee table item.

One sweet black and white photo shows the star, who recently welcomed twins with husband JAY-Z, kissing their daughter Blue Ivy on the cheek as they sit on a football field together.

Others show the former Destiny’s Child star behind the scenes of the multiple music videos she filmed for Lemonade as well as posing backstage at a TIDAL event in October 2016.

[Featured Image by Duane Prokop/Getty Images]