Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Engaged In Africa? A Double Wedding Is On The Horizon, Says Royal Insider

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle are rumored to have gotten engaged during their trip to South Africa earlier this month and now rumors are surfacing that the pair are planning a double wedding.

As previously reported by Yahoo, a royal insider for Woman’s Day claims that Harry and Meghan have been planning on tying the knot twice — the first ceremony is to be held in the U.K. and the next one is to take place in Los Angeles the week after.

“The services will take place a week apart,” the insider told the magazine.

“But this place they get the best of both worlds and a chance to celebrate with their loved ones on two continents. It’ll be a two-week celebration of love and they couldn’t be more excited about it.”

The insider adds that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s U.K. wedding will be a formal affair held in Westminster Abbey, just like with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding back in 2011.

The 32-year-old royal prince and the 36-year-old Suits actress’s wedding in sunny Los Angeles, compared to the U.K. ceremony, will be more laid-back, says the royal insider. It will also be a star-studded affair, as both Meghan and Harry have invited their respective celebrity friends to join them on their special day.

In addition, Markle reportedly asked Pink! to write and perform a special song for them.

As reported by New Idea, Meghan has recently become good friends with the “Just Give Me A Reason” hit maker.

“She met Harry, and Meghan has said she’d love Pink to sing at the wedding if and when it happens,” an insider told the magazine.

According to the insider, Markle’s friends — tennis great Serena Williams and actress Priyanka Chopra — will be attending the wedding ceremony. Harry’s mates Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Chris Martin, and Margot Robbie have been invited to celebrate the day with the couple as well.

Meghan Markle Just Said The Most Heartwarming Thing About Serena Williams Becoming A Mum https://t.co/RoQ54tAWUE — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) August 16, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly engaged in Africa?

The speculation that Harry and Meghan are secretly engaged has caught fire again when an insider told Hollywood Life that the prince proposed to his girlfriend in South Africa, and it’s been said that the prince swept his girlfriend off her feet in doing so by giving her a $1 million ruby ring. The ring, according to the source, is a royal heirloom previously owned by Princess Margaret. Of course, this can only mean that the engagement has Queen Elizabeth’s approval.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaged? The betting is open: https://t.co/xCgeB1cNPa pic.twitter.com/QmtrfPXYUY — ForbesLife (@ForbesLife) August 20, 2017

The pair have been dating for over a year now but it wasn’t until November last year when the couple made their relationship public.

Before long, Harry and Meghan have been the subject of engagement rumors, especially in the weeks leading to Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

