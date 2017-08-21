Kailyn Lowry Instagram: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Shares And Deletes Breastfeeding Photo?

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby boy on Instagram over the weekend.

Nearly three weeks after welcoming her second son, the longtime reality star and mother of three took to social media and posted an image of herself feeding the child. Then, just a short time later, Kailyn Lowry seemingly deleted the photo from her Instagram feed.

On August 20, after Kailyn Lowry posted the photo, Hollywood Life shared the image with readers and pointed out that Lowry was sure to come into contact with haters who would tell her the post was “gross” or worse.

In the photo, Kailyn Lowry was seen posing on her bed in a button down shirt as her son nursed. Because her hair was curled and her makeup was done, the image was likely part of a series of professional photos that were shot on Sunday.

Although the breastfeeding photo is not currently available on her Instagram page, the Teen Mom 2 star did share an additional photo from her recent photo shoot, which included all three of her boys. In that photo, Kailyn Lowry and her family were surrounded by photographers and another person holding a microphone.

“Our first family pictures,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in the caption of the photo.

In addition to her new baby, Kailyn Lowry is mom to two older boys, seven-year-old Isaac and three-year-old Lincoln.

In other Kailyn Lowry news, the reality star is hoping that her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, will change his ways for the sake of their child.

During an interview earlier this month with Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry revealed that Lopez is doing the best that he can with his new responsibility and noted that he was sure to attend the baby’s delivery early this month.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

