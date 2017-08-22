JAY-Z Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington At V Festival With ‘Numb/Encore’ Performance

JAY-Z commemorated the late Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington during his performance at the U.K.’s Virgin V Festival.

On Sunday night, the 47-year-old rap mogul had concertgoers in tears when he addressed the death of his friend Chester for the first time since the rock star’s suicide on July 20.

Beyonce’s husband reached out to thousands of fans at Hylands Park and asked them to remember Bennington. “Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester?” JAY-Z asked the crowd. “Linkin Park, one time, tonight. Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!”

He then performed their 2008 collaboration, “Numb/Encore” and dedicated it to the Chester. Fans instantly went wild when JAY-Z started singing the song as it brings back memories of the Linkin Park singer.

JAY-Z and Chester’s history goes way back when the two teamed up on the six-song album Collision Course, which was released on 2004. The EP’s single “Numb/Encore” debuted at No. 1 and went double platinum. It also bagged the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2006 Grammys.

Chester’s bandmate Mike Shinoda took to Twitter and expressed his appreciation on JAY-Z’s tribute. The Linkin Park member shared a clip of the epic performance and captured it with, “We appreciate you.”

Bennington’s wife, Talinda Bentley, also thanked not only JAY-Z but everyone for their “endless love” and “global heartfelt tributes” for her husband. It can be recalled that tributes for Chester have been pouring in after his death.

Previously, Linkin Park endorsed over 300 memorials for Bennington organized by his thousands of fans worldwide. Celebrities also paid their respect to the 41-year-old vocalist such as Metallica’s drummer Lars Ulrich and Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin.

As reported by People, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office ruled Chester’s death as suicide by hanging and considered the case closed.

It was also revealed that there was no trace of illegal substances or prescription drugs at Bennington’s home in Palos Verdes Estate. This led to assumptions that the rock star was not under the influence of drugs when he committed suicide.

However, earlier reports noted that a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the bedroom where Chester’s body was discovered.

Me and my peeps pic.twitter.com/o8oKzhJBdl — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) July 5, 2017

The Linkin Park frontman has always been very vocal about his struggles with drug use and alcohol addiction. In fact, Chester once admitted that he was a “full-blown, raging alcoholic.”

Bennington went to rehab to fight his addictions after marrying his second wife Talinda in 2005. Chester also credited Linkin Park for their intervention that helped him “defeat his own demons” at that time.

