‘GoT’ Season 7 Finale Trailer Breakdown: Show’s Most Important Characters Converge For An Epic Meeting

Game of Thrones Season 7 is gearing up for a massive finale episode next Sunday. All the excitement that the show has been building up these past six seasons will come down to this: an epic meeting featuring all the major characters.

Episode 7 will be GoT’s longest episode to date at 81 minutes long. HBO has released a rather short trailer that doesn’t give away much, but we’re breaking it down to dish out what to expect in this climactic episode.

Warning: this post contains possible spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7.

Meeting At King’s Landing

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 7 trailer opens with Grey Worm and the Unsullied in a formation with the Dothraki in the background. Daenerys Targaryan’s armies are right outside King’s Landing for that all-important meeting planned by Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister (Episode 5).

The Iron Fleet is also at the bay, although Euron Greyjoy isn’t shown in the trailer. We get a shot of Tyrion Lannister aboard a Targyaran ship, with Theon Greyjoy and Varys behind him. Tyrion’s facial expression says it all–this meeting will be not be fun and games.

They’ve asked to meet Queen Cersei to show her proof that the real war is the one against the Night King. Jamie and Bronn are seen watching Daenerys’ armies arrive, with nervous looks on their faces. They’ve seen what the Dothraki can do in a battle, and they must know that should the meeting go awry, Cersei’s remaining forces will have to face them again.

Finally, Cersei comes out of her chambers to go to the Dragonpit for the meeting. The Dragonpit is a huge coliseum built by the Targaryans during their long reign in King’s Landing, as a stable for their dragons. This will be the first time Game of Thrones fans will be seeing this structure, and it will be exciting for sure.

Jon Snow walks in with Tyrion, Jorah Mormont, Davos, Theon, and Pod. Interestingly, this will be Tyrion and Pod’s first reunion after Season 4, when Tyrion released his squire from his service while on trial for Joffrey’s murder.

This will also be a Lannister’s family reunion of some sort. Tyrion will be squaring off with his sister Cersei for the first time since leaving King’s Landing, and GoT fans know that the two siblings don’t exactly love each other. In one shot, Cersei has a smug look on her face, hinting that she’s not convinced by what she’s seeing.

Jon Snow then delivers the only spoken line in the trailer. He tries to convince Cersei to join them in the war to save all of Westeros.

There is only one war that matters, and it is here.

Sansa In Winterfell

There’s a shot of Sansa walking on top of Winterfell’s walls. She’s staying in the north while the meeting takes place. Sansa has some unfinished business in Winterfell, and she looks pensive.

In Episode 6, she and her sister Arya had a confrontation about the letter she wrote as a child, asking their brother Robb to swear fealty to the Lannisters. GoT fans will finally see how Sansa will resolve her tiff with Arya and her ties to Littlefinger.

Daenerys And Other Missing Characters

Strangely, Daenerys isn’t shown in the trailer. We know that she’s now on Team Jon, after personally seeing the Army of the Dead and having one of her dragons killed in Episode 6. The Mother of Dragons is likely to make a dramatic entrance–possibly riding Drogon–something that Game of Thrones may want to keep as a surprise.

There’s also no scene about anything beyond The Wall, although GoT fans are expecting to see the Night King’s army make its advances to the South.

The wight that Jon Snow and his company captured in Episode 6 was supposed to be delivered to King’s Landing by the Hound, although there is also no shot of this. Based on previous GoT trailers, though, the Hound will indeed be in King’s Landing. His brother, the Mountain, is Cersei’s personal bodyguard and will also likely be present during the meeting. Will fans finally witness Cleganebowl, the much-anticipated battle between the two brothers?

Catch the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale on August 27, 9 p.m. on HBO.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]