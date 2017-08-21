‘Days Of Our Lives’: Greg Vaughan Snuck Fans On Set, Plus You Could Get A Phone Call From The Actor

Days Of Our Lives actor Greg Vaughan recently snuck a few fans on set. He confessed to the deed, along with posting a photo on the Escapex app, available for both iPhone and Android. He also teased that one lucky fan could get a phone call from the man who plays Eric Brady on DOOL.

Both Greg Vaughan and co-star Galen Gering (Rafe Hernandez) have Escapex apps. It is free to download on smartphones and there is no charge to use it. There is an option to pay a small fee to subscribe, which allows fans access to “locked” photos and updates.

The Days Of Our Lives actors post everything from small spoilers to more personal updates, such as Vaughan’s children going back to school. Before Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) forgave Eric Brady, he teased big things were coming for his character. He also posted at two separate times about Eric’s love life. Once, he asked who wanted “EriCole” to rekindle their romance. Later, he asked fans if they liked Eric and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) together. Both posts generated a lot of passionate responses.

Yesterday, Greg Vaughan posted a photo on the Escapex app of a very happy blonde woman. She was posing for a picture with Lauren Koslow (Kate Roberts) and Kristian Alfonso (Hope Brady). Off to the side in the background appeared to be Marci Miller (Abigail). In the caption, the actor excitedly admitted that he snuck some fans onto the Days Of Our Lives set.

“Snuck some lucky fans on set the other day… Another lucky fan might just get a phone call from me soon, stay tuned to find out how!”

The DOOL actors who use the Escapex app have called fans on the phone before. At one time, there was even a Skype call to one lucky person. They are quite personable on Escapex. Sometimes, they will even respond to a comment. The purpose of the app is so that celebrities can directly connect with fans.

Time to get Country A post shared by Greg Vaughan (@gregvaughan) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

Unlike social media, most of the Escapex users are friendly and “boost” each other. There are certain benefits and rewards after reaching a certain number of “boosts.” The comments section of the app is filled with positivity, with nearly everyone being kind and respectful to one another.

A New Frontier @escapex_official with my amigos @ggering @myjasonthompson @dallydall Link to download is in bio A post shared by Greg Vaughan (@gregvaughan) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

What do you think of actor Greg Vaughan sneaking fans on the Days Of Our Lives set? Have you checked out the Escapex app yet?

[Featured Image by Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Corday Productions]