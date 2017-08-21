The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale is only a week away and the series is about to reach a critical point in the storyline. However, most fans are simply concerned about one very important character who has been absent since Jon Snow was resurrected in the sixth season. What happened to Ghost? Will the King in the North’s loyal direwolf finally return on Sunday?

Ghost has been an important part of the HBO show since the first season. His introduction in the premiere episode somehow confirmed that Jon Snow is a Stark despite everyone calling him Ned Stark’s bastard. Unfortunately, the most recent seasons have reduced the direwolf’s appearance significantly. Nevertheless, fans believe that Ghost might still be back to support Jon in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale.

Interestingly, Ghost was supposed to have a brief appearance in “Stormborn” where Jon Snow would be bidding his friend farewell. According to the episode’s writer Bryan Cogman, the scene was deleted but his tweet did not explain why it was left out. Naturally, fans were concerned why the series decided to leave everyone wondering about Ghost. In addition to that, there are speculations that the direwolf will not be back until after the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale.

So why exactly has Ghost been left out in Game of Thrones Season 7? Some believe that HBO’s production budget has been used on bringing Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons to life. In addition to that, the current season has been focusing on the large armies featured in the battle sequences.

But is there any chance that Jon Snow will reunite with Ghost in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale? Although people are hoping to see the direwolf before the season ends, there is a possibility that Ghost will not return until next year. Nevertheless, fans can rest assured that Jon’s most loyal friend is alive and well and patiently waiting for their reunion.

Jon Snow might not reunite with Ghost soon but the preview for the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale confirms he will be part of a very important meeting. The teaser shows the King in the North speaking to Cersei Lannister at King’s Landing, announcing that a bigger war will happen.

The title for Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 7 has not yet been revealed. The season finale will premiere on HBO on August 27.

[Featured Image by HBO]