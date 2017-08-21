Chumlee’s ‘Pawn Stars’ Pal Corey Harrison Explains Why He’s The ‘Villain,’ And How To Spot A Fake

Chumlee’s childhood friend Corey Harrison is one of the quartet of reality stars on the ever-popular History Channel show, Pawn Stars. The youngest, and most shy Harrison is often seen sparring with his dad, Rick Harrison, and picking on the old-time memories of his grandpa, Richard Benjamin Harrison, often known as the “Old Man.”

Yet, with the exception of his extreme weight-loss, very little is known about “Big Hoss.” Corey recently attended History Con 2017 in Manilla, and was interviewed by The Philippine Star, where they asked questions only about him. What did the Pawn Stars star say?

One of the biggest revelations was that although Corey always wanted to work with his dad and grandpa, the owners of the World Famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shop, in Vegas. Yet, they did not want him involved with their business whatsoever.

“It’s funny because from the time I was a kid, I knew what I was going to do. What’s even funnier is that my dad and my grandfather didn’t want me to work at the pawn shop, but I was deadset on it.”

Proud that they are the “only family-owned pawn shop in Las Vegas,” Corey, who started out by learning the ropes, now just comes out to the shop a couple of times a week, to make sure everything is still running smoothly in their ever-expanding business.

“I was good with running the business with 30 employees before. Now, we have 80 employees. I’m at the pawn shop once or twice a week to check things over. We have a new CEO.”

One thing that Corey has needed to learn was how to spot a fake. Their reputation lies solely on their ability to buy and sell authentic merchandise.

Corey admits that he has been fooled a few times, yet, on Pawn Stars they have their tried and true experts who can help them verify authenticity, as well as not overpay for anything, no matter how exciting the artifact is.

One tip that Corey has learned is to keep an eye out for the smallest details. He knows that fine designer merchandise, like a Prada bag, will have exquisite details, like stitching. He admits that “I will count every single stitch and make sure they are exact distance apart.” If not, then he has to say no, and walk away from the deal.

Corey understands that on the television show Pawn Stars, there has to be a variety of roles to give a show balance. His father, Rick, is the nice guy, his grandfather, Richard, is the smart guy, who has lived a long time and has his experience. He knows what his role is.

“There has to be the bad guy, the villain, the kind of mean one. For a lovable guy, you have my dad. For the super smart guy, everybody loves the old man.”

Perhaps the most important personality trait about Corey is that he likes to do things his way. He admits, just as in the over 500 episodes of the show, Corey does argue with dad and grandpa, yet he admits, “I learn a lot from my dad and my grandpa, but I do things in a completely different way. They taught me how to run the business.”

Although he does not particularly mention him, Chumlee is obviously on the show for comic relief. Their long-time friendship has remained steadfast.

Last year, when Chumlee had his legal troubles, Corey, along with his dad, had Chum’s back. The Inquisitr has previously reported that Chumlee started to work at the pawn shop when he was still a teen, and years before Pawn Stars.

Corey appears to relish his bad-boy image, despite showing his softer side on his social media with photos of his dogs and his new wife. Clearly, Corey has no apologies for being the tough guy and the villain of Pawn Stars. He doesn’t fear telling someone “you’re fired,” but proudly reveals that people don’t leave the pawn shop on their own.

“I’ve fired quite a few, but I’ve never had an employee quit on me. They love their jobs.”

