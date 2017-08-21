Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Reason Behind Split With Tyga: ‘We’ll Always Have A Bond’

Kylie Jenner finally speaks out about the reason why she and Tyga called it quits for good after years of an on-and-off relationship.

In the latest episode of her new reality show Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old curvaceous beauty revealed interesting details about her split with rapper Tyga. Kylie opened up for the first time about the controversial issue and shed some light on what really went down on their relationship.

The youngest Jenner insisted that the split was amicable, adding that they didn’t have a “big fight”. Kylie reiterated that she decided to pull the plug on their relationship after realizing that she’s “really young” to be involved in something so serious.

“There was no crazy fight, we just decided…Well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person.”

The fashion and cosmetics mogul also pointed out that there are no hard feelings between them and that they will always have that special bond despite the split.

“There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond.”

Although Kylie’s split with Tyga was amicable, the reality star still couldn’t help but feel a bit shaken after an unexpected run-in with each other at this year’s Coachella. In fact, Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, recalled the ex-couple’s awkward encounter, adding that it’s never easy to act like nothing happened.

miss you princess A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 2, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

In the same episode, Kylie gushed about her budding romance with new flame Travis Scott. The smitten Kylie even flaunted dozens of red roses that the rapper gifted her, admitting that she’s hoping that Travis is “obsessed” with her.

Kylie and Travis have been dating for a few months now and rumors of them getting married were already widespread. In fact, even Kylie’s momager, Kris Jenner, gave a cryptic reaction to the wedding rumors, adding more to speculations that it is highly possible to happen.

In an interview, the 61-year-old socialite joked about documenting her youngest daughter’s wedding on Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 32.

With the reality show’s history of featuring significant moments in the family’s lives, many assume that if Kylie did tie the knot, she will most likely share it with millions of her fans worldwide.

Check out more of Kylie Jenner in her own reality show Life of Kylie on Sunday only on E!

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]