‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Teases New DIY Projects, Fans Take Turns Guessing What They Are

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff is at it again with his DIY projects. After making the benches for his daughter Molly’s wedding, Matt is now working on three new secret projects.

The reality TV star posted a photo teasing fans about his “three newest, most exciting projects taking place on Roloff Farm.” Matt even gave out some clues as to what he is currently working on. Roloff hinted that his projects had something to do with “the race,” “the stage,” and “the foam.”

Matt asked his followers to take a shot at guessing what his three new projects are. As expected, the guesses quickly piled up. One of the most popular guesses is that Matt is building a doll house for his granddaughter. His son Jeremy and Audrey are expecting a baby girl in a couple of weeks and it looks like Matt is already making sure that the newest baby Roloff will have the best toys ever.

In the photo, there is a model of what looks like a barn house. This led some of his followers to assume that Matt is building a playhouse patterned after a barn. One person went a bit further and said the playhouse will come with foam furniture. If this proves true, Zach and Tori’s son Jackson and his yet-to-be named cousin will definitely have one thing to look forward to when they visit their grandfather Matt.

I know this is a teaser photo… but this shows the 3 newest most exciting projects taking place on roloff farm. :)). Any guesses? Hints are 1) the race 2) the stage 4) the foam. A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Aug 20, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Speaking of foam, another one guessed that a pumpkin-themed foam pit is a possibility while another suggested foam races. A go cart track and a sled coaster were guesses that fit the category of “the race.” And since Matt also mentioned “the stage,” one fan suggested he was making a stage for puppets while another specifically said that Matt could be building an amphitheater.

Other guesses include a mini golf course, a petting zoo, a manger, and an outdoor arena.

The stage was set. A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Matt has been consistently praised for his creativity and building and carpentry skills. He put his talents to good use for Molly’s wedding early this month. As mentioned, Matt built the wooden benches used by the guests during the wedding ceremony. He also made sure that the farm was in tip-top shape for the momentous event.

Matt seems to be constantly looking for something to do or build. In one of the Little People, Big World episodes, Matt admitted that he was building a bomb shelter which his son Zach confirmed. He also worked on restoring the barns on their property as well as moving the Roloff Farms’church with the help of Jeremy. Perhaps two of the most grandiose of Matt’s projects are his version of the Noah’s Ark and the medieval castle he built for Molly.

[