‘The Bachelorette’ Couple Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo Faking Relationship To Stay Relevant?

The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are allegedly faking their relationship to stay relevant.

Insiders told In Touch that there was “something off” between Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo when they did a question-and-answer session with The Bachelorette fans at the Reality Check event last August 9. Rachel and Bryan allegedly looked more like colleagues instead of a newly engaged couple, adding that they only put on a show when there are cameras around. At one point, the couple even refused to kiss when the host asked them to.

“They sat next to each other like colleagues and signed autographs. They did smile when a photographer took their picture. But the second the pictures stopped, they went right back to being distant. They hardly looked like a newly engaged couple,” the insider said.

According to the website, Rachel and Bryan’s relationship took a turn for the worse after the 37-year-old chiropractor realized how strong The Bachelorette‘s feelings were towards Peter Kraus. In spite of it all, Rachel and Bryan allegedly had a “mutual agreement” to stay together just to stay relevant.

“Rachel knows that if she sticks it out with Bryan, they can both walk away from this with fame and fortune. So the plan is to act like a couple in public for as long as they can. And make as much money as they can,” the insider added.

Made it to Miami with mi amor 🌴 #miaminights #familytime

The website pointed out that Rachel Lindsay did not waste time cashing in on her 15 minutes of fame. Just hours after The Bachelorette finale aired, Rachel already posted an ad promoting Dunkin’ Donuts coffee on her Instagram. According to the insider, Rachel is making $8,000-$15,000 per social media post. Following her season on the show, advertisers are reportedly coming to her left and right to promote their products.

The Dallas attorney, however, wanted more than being a reality star. Sources revealed that Rachel Lindsay always dreamt of pursuing a career in sports broadcasting and hoping that her latest stint on the show could make that happen. Rachel reportedly felt that being a celebrity is her calling.

When In Touch asked Peter Krauss what he thought of Rachel and Peter promoting products to stay in the spotlight, he quickly explained that it was no longer his business what the couple wanted to do with their time.

“It’s what they want to do. Whatever they do in their life, I’m no longer part of it, so it’s what they want to do with it,” he said.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]