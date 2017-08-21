‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Fake Marlena Has Therapy Session With Andre DiMera, Paul Interrogates Hattie

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks reveal that the fake Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will have a therapy session with Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Besides this hilarious scene, also look forward to Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) interrogating Hattie Adams. Will John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) son figure out the truth and find “Jarlena?”

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal that John and Marlena will be both trapped at Bayview. However, it appears that help might be on the way soon. According to Daytime Royalty Online, Paul Narita will interrogate Hattie on August 30. The details about the interrogation were not revealed. However, it must have to do with his father suddenly vanishing from Salem.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, John Black will follow the woman he thinks is Marlena. However, it is really Hattie Adams and the two have a confrontation at Hattie’s hotel room. Somehow, the imposter subdues John and he ends up in a straitjacket at Bayview, just like “Doc.” Head writer Ron Carlivati teased in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest that “Jarlena” will be in adjacent padded cells. Even though they are in a horrible situation, expect some “rubber room romance.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows reveal that Andre DiMera will have a therapy session on September 1. Of course, it is not Marlena he is speaking with, but Hattie. It should make for a hilarious storyline. The two are not exactly “friends.” Just the thought of Andre going to therapy has fans wondering what kind of things he will talk about. Marlena doesn’t exactly have the most pleasant past with the DiMera family. However, Andre and Hattie do have a history together. Remember, it was Andre’s scheme that landed Hattie in prison.

They're dancing their way into the weekend! ????#DAYS ???? @deidrehall_official A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Also, expect Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) to find herself in a dangerous situation. With her no longer with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), who will save the Latina lover this time? It seems that it will probably be her former boyfriend, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). However, what exactly is the dangerous situation? Does it have to do with a current storyline, such as Dario Hernandez’s (formerly Jordi Vilasuso) real crime partner? Or does this have to do with a brand new storyline?

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Will Andre DiMera or Paul Narita suspect that Hattie Adams really isn’t Dr. Marlena Evans?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com]