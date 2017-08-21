Anquan Boldin Retires From NFL 2 Weeks After Signing With Buffalo Bills, Jokes About Decision Flood Twitter

NFL star Anquan Boldin has decided to call it a career.

After a 14-year career consisting of numerous accolades, jaw-dropping performances on the field, and a Super Bowl victory, the 36-year-old wide receiver has definitely left his mark on the league.

According to Niners Nation, Boldin’s retirement decision ends his career with some impressive statistics as career totals:

Receptions: 1,076 (ninth of all time)

Yards: 13,779 (14th of all time)

Touchdowns: 82 (23rd of all time)

There is a growing number of tributes and commendations honoring Anquan Boldin on Twitter. There are also quite a few memes, jokes, and punchlines on the social media outlet poking fun at the timing of Boldin’s retirement decision.

Nearly two weeks ago, on August 7, Anquan Boldin signed a one-year deal to join the Buffalo Bills. According to Sports Illustrated, the deal was worth $2.75 million, including $1.25 million in incentives. Everything was set in motion for the NFL wide receiver, who will turn 37 on October 3, to start his 15th season in the league.

That is, of course, until Boldin made it clear that he is closing the book on his career instead of starting a brand new chapter.

Anquan Boldin had some pretty inspiring reasons for retiring from the NFL. More: https://t.co/pYbIq52U9P pic.twitter.com/587t0eHpWE — ESPN (@espn) August 21, 2017

With a 7-9 record at the end of the 2016 season, the Buffalo Bills may have had high hopes for adding Anquan Boldin to the roster. Perhaps they would have even been able to make waves again within the AFC East. However, Boldin’s decision to leave the NFL nearly two weeks after signing a new deal with the Bills apparently gave fans and critics more than enough motivation for memes and mockery.

Anquan Boldin after watchin game film of the Bills last preseason game pic.twitter.com/8Nq70oDWKB — Breyon (@bre_88) August 21, 2017

Anquan Boldin once it became clear the #Bills plan on tanking pic.twitter.com/hVEQSHumrQ — SpongeBob Sports (@SpongeBobSports) August 21, 2017

Anquan Boldin’s time with the Bills pic.twitter.com/5gSi8jBXxw — Conor Hurley (@CHurls13) August 21, 2017

Anquan Boldin began his 14-year journey in the NFL during the 2003 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals selected Boldin in the second round with the 54th overall pick. His performance at the NFL Combine reportedly raised doubts in the minds of some NFL scouts. However, the Cardinals must have seen Anquan as untapped potential. Fortunately, Boldin did not disappoint.

I was a relatively new Cardinals fan in 2003. Anquan Boldin gave me hope. Still remember his debut: 10 receptions

217 yards

2 touchdowns pic.twitter.com/i4mvKPM2nz — Steve Helwick (@s_helwick) August 21, 2017

In Boldin’s first game as a professional football player, he set a league record with 217 receiving yards, the most yards achieved by a rookie in a first game. Anquan also holds the league record for the highest number of receptions throughout the first 26 games of their career.

His impressive performances clearly continued throughout his rookie season, especially when he became the only rookie NFL star chosen to play at the 2004 Pro Bowl. His list of accolades and career accomplishments included the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, three Pro Bowl game selections, and the 2015 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. Perhaps the biggest highlight of his career, though, came on February 3, 2013, when he helped the Baltimore Ravens to win Super Bowl XLVII, 34-31 in a nail-biting game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ironically, nearly one month after that impressive Super Bowl victory, Anquan Boldin was traded to the 49ers in exchange for a sixth round pick within the 2013 NFL draft.

Anquan Boldin quien había firmado con #Bills, ha anunciado su retiro. Hasta siempre, Anquan. Gracias por tus años con #49ers #49ersesp pic.twitter.com/TmHx1ZgNxI — 49ers en Español (@49ersCast) August 21, 2017

Long before Anquan Boldin made headlines in the NFL, he made waves in his hometown of Pahokee, Florida, as a track star, basketball player, and football star for Pahokee High School.

[Featured Image by Rick Osentoski/AP Photo]