Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Parrish To His Ex Torrei: ‘I’m No Home-Wrecker’

Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, has strong words for her husband’s ex-wife after finally getting fed up with social media trolls calling her a home-wrecker among many hurtful things.

It looks like pregnancy and the mountain of Hollywood gossip already got Eniko filled with emotional stress as she finally responds to haters on social media by denying that she did not cause Kevin and Torrei’s divorce in 2011.

According to Hollywood Life, the 33-year-old pregnant celebrity is fed up of hearing hurtful rumors about her and her relationship with the 38-year-old comedian, days after the two celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

“Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture,” she wrote.

“They were separated, living in separate homes. I was never a secret. She knew that as well. Don’t believe the hype.”

After reading her response, the fan apologized for assuming she was a home-wrecker, to which Kevin Hart’s wife responded to accordingly.

“It’s no problem at all. I’m basically immune to it now.”

At the time, Eniko Parrish also recalled how the old rumors about her being a home-wrecker were caused by Kevin Hart’s ex who “wanted to play the victim.”

“Those rumors were spread from her years ago because she wanted to play the victim and not own up to her wrong doings as well,” Kevin Hart’s wife said, before ultimately revealing that she was singled out even though there had been “other women” during Kevin and Torrei’s marriage.

“Singled me out as the mistress because we stuck…knowing damn well there was other women during their marriage. But I never wrecked any home. That was never the case and people ran with it. Only WE know how it really went down.”

The comments, which has since been removed from Eniko’s Instagram account, were probably also a response to other stinging posts on her social media post on their first wedding anniversary.

“Somebody was the mistress and I doubt that it was t. Hart….” one wrote.

“When mistress be winning,” another echoed.

Another even warned Eniko Parrish that she will “lose” Kevin Hart the same way she “got him.”

Despite the hate she is receiving, Kevin Hart only has sweet things to say to his wife, especially during her birthday. Sharing a black-and-white photo of her, the actor-comedian greeted his “fine a** wife” on her birthday and pondered how lucky he is to have her.

“Happy B Day to my fine a** wife…..Sheesh. How did I get so lucky….I love ur big head a** to death. My Rib for life d**n it!!!!! #Harts.”

For the past couple of weeks since July, Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish have been the subject of Hollywood gossip, particularly ones that claim the comedian having mistresses during his current marriage.

Based on the rumors as reported by Radar Online, the 38-year-old comedian was caught on camera for reportedly cheating on his pregnant wife by getting a bit too close to another woman.

The couple has since denied the rumors, with Hart explaining to Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier what really happened.

“It’s absolutely not true. It’s Miami, the clubs close at 6 a.m., so I was actually going home early.”

