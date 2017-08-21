Ariana Grande Returns To ‘Final Fantasy Brave Exvius’ With New Character

Ariana Grande has returned to the world of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, for a limited time, with a brand new character. By finishing the first stage of the “Musical Showdown” event, all FFBE players can unlock the new “Chic Ariana” character, which is inspired by the popular singer.

Chic Ariana is available for a limited time, as the “Summer Ariana” event can be enjoyed by players until Friday, September 1. Players can also collect special items and gear that are exclusive to the event, including a Magical Scrunchie, Microphone Stand, and Fashionable Dancewear. The rewards can be earned by defeating a new boss called the Bard Spirit.

This is the second character to appear in Brave Exvius in collaboration with Ariana Grande. The first character inspired by the pop star was “Dangerous Ariana,” which made her debut earlier this year in January. The pop star also lent her song “Touch It” to the game for a Final Fantasy-themed remix.

As the singer’s global Dangerous Woman tour has continued, ticket giveaways for specific shows have also been given away through contests in the game. The current contest is ongoing until August 27, and includes a ticket as well as a meet-and-greet pass for shows in Taiwan and Singapore. Previous giveaways have included shows in Paris, France and Seoul, South Korea.

Four @ArianaGrande Dangerous Woman Tour concert tickets are waiting for you! Join our ticket giveaway now! https://t.co/0HLxZzH0lK #FFBEWW pic.twitter.com/kn866A6pyQ — FINAL FANTASY EXVIUS (@FFBE_EN) August 21, 2017

The Final Fantasy Brave Exvius team is also touring the globe to bring fans together in celebration of the game’s successful first year. The world tour‘s first stop took place in Paris last month, and the next stop is Taiwan on September 9. Fans in North America get to experience the Fan Festa on October 6 in New York City at the Capitale.

Although tickets to the event in New York are free, they are available on a lottery basis as space is limited to 500 guests. Registration is open until Tuesday, August 23 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, and winners of the lottery are expected to be notified in early September. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to hear Producers Kei Hirono and Hiroki Fujimoto share the latest game developments, in addition to participating in activities, contests, and competitive challenges.

#FFBEWW kicks off its 3rd Fan Festa in New York, US on October 6! Register now! https://t.co/9A518TOCtg — FINAL FANTASY EXVIUS (@FFBE_EN) August 8, 2017

[Featured Image by Square Enix/gumi]