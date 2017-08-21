‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Asa Soltan Rahmati Accuses Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Of Trolling Her

The latest Shahs of Sunset episode showed Asa Soltan Rahmati being accused of lying about getting pregnant naturally. While in Israel, the other cast members, namely Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Mike Shouhed, questioned Asa on whether she really just got lucky in getting pregnant at the age of 40 as she claimed. After some questioning, Asa finally admitted that she and her long-time boyfriend, Jermaine Jackson Jr., did have some embryos frozen a few years prior. Yet Asa maintained that her current pregnancy was not the result of any medical procedure but completely natural. Asa explained that she and Jermaine had some embryos frozen just in case they ran into fertility problems down in the road, but they luckily ended up getting pregnant naturally.

Asa’s confession shocked her co-stars. Some of them clearly believed that Asa keeping the fact that she and Jermaine had some embryos frozen a secret was proof of how manipulative and fake she was towards them. They questioned Asa on why she kept such an important life decision secret from them when they themselves shared their entire lives. Even Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi and Shervin Roohparvar found Asa’s behavior odd and wondered whether she was really telling the truth.

MJ pointed out that when she was getting her own eggs frozen, Asa asked her a lot of questions about the procedure while not saying anything about what she and Jermaine were doing. Asa, who gave birth to her son in January, retorted that she kept it a secret from MJ because she doesn’t trust her.

As Shahs of Sunset aired on Sunday night, Asa Soltan Rahmati lashed out at her co-stars for how they treated her during her pregnancy. Asa even went so far as accusing Mercedes “MJ” Javid of creating fake Twitter accounts in order to criticize her.

In response to one tweet who called Asa “the biggest fraud” of them all, Asa laughed that it was “one of MJ’s many fake accounts.”

Hahah one of MJ's many fake accounts. ✌????️???????????? https://t.co/hyy1LNjjB6 — Asa Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) August 21, 2017

The supposed Shahs of Sunset viewer replied that her opinion is not fake just because she agrees with MJ. The viewer added that she doubts MJ spends her time trolling Asa and that Asa should not be on the show since she hides her life.

Not! Because I agree with MJ it has to be fake. I doubt she spends her time doing that. You hide ur life so u shouldn't be on the show. — Nina (@ninabeautee) August 21, 2017

Yet Asa maintained that the tweet really came from MJ.

Hahahaha hi MJ — Asa Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) August 21, 2017

Asa also responded to criticism that she didn’t care when MJ cried about having to put her relationship with her fiance, Tommy Feight, on hold because of her dad’s illness. In the episode, after Mike told MJ that she risked losing Tommy if she continued waiting on marriage, MJ cried that she had no choice but to put it on hold so that she could take care of her dad and be his health advocate. As MJ cried, Asa was shown smiling and taking photos of her dinner. In his confessional interview, Mike said that while MJ cried her heart out, Asa looked as if she could care less.

On Twitter, Asa explained that she didn’t even know that MJ was crying.

That's not what happened actually. I couldn't hear through one ear my entire pregnancy and did not know she was crying. That was editing. https://t.co/GJf30xdHgd — Asa Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) August 21, 2017

During their appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live a few weeks ago, MJ and Mike Shouhed said that Asa kept her plan to get pregnant a secret from everyone and that she tries to portray as if everything in her life is perfect when it’s not. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, MJ even recently called out Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi for still being friends with Asa when Asa won’t even let her see her son.

So far this season on Shahs of Sunset, Asa’s supposed best friend out of the group, Reza Farahan, has stayed silent as the others question and criticize her. It remains to be seen whether viewers, in a future episode, will see Asa confronting Reza about not sticking up for her more.

Yet while Reza Farahan may have felt stuck between Asa Soltan Rahmati and Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Reza’s husband, Adam Neely, made sure to give Asa his full support. In response to one viewer who asked Asa how Adam treated her during her pregnancy and if he was the only one in the group who gave her positive vibes, Asa said that Adam was “wonderful” towards her. Asa notably didn’t mention whether Reza was supportive of her.

