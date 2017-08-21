Mom-To-Be Audrey Roloff Excited To Dress Up Daughter, While Jeremy Already Planning To Take The Baby On A Trip

Soon-to-be parents Audrey and Jeremy Roloff can’t hide their excitement for their coming baby, and both already have plans on what to do once their daughter arrives.

Audrey shared on social media that she can’t wait to see her daughter and to finally dress her in onesies from her own Always More clothing line. According to Inquisitr, the business-minded Audrey recently launched her baby onesie line under her own brand.

In her Instagram post, Audrey also expressed her nervousness as her “little girl could come at any moment.” Audrey is in her 38th week of pregnancy which means that she could go into labor at any time.

The uncertainty of when exactly baby girl Roloff will arrive has led Audrey to believe that God is telling her that she is not in control. According to Audrey, not knowing when the baby will come is a “reminder to surrender and trust God’s timing and plan.”

“It’s a reminder that God’s purposes will prevail even if my plans fail.”

The God-fearing Audrey received a number of supportive comments from her followers. One follower even guessed when the baby will come. The commenter said that baby Roloff will possibly arrive either on Labor Day or on September 6, during a full moon. Audrey has already shared that her due date is on August 31, so the guesses may be a bit of a stretch, though still possible.

The equally excited dad-to-be is also already making plans to take their daughter to visit Bend, a city in Oregon known for its gorgeous scenery. Jeremy shared a photo himself on a boat amidst a stunning backdrop of mountains and trees. The 27-year-old reality TV star said that their baby girl’s first ever trip would likely be to Bend. He also said that he’s waiting patiently for the right opportunity to go back to Bend for a visit, this time, with their baby daughter. What Jeremy didn’t elaborate on was if he’ll take their baby on a spin aboard his small boat.

I'm pretty sure baby girls first trip will be to Bend. I'm patiently waiting for our next visit back there! A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on Aug 20, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Incidentally, people are expected to flock to Oregon to get a great view of the total solar eclipse. The Roloff’s home state, particularly Madras, Prinville, and Redmond, Oregon, are along the path of totality, which means one can see the sun fully covered by the moon from there. Visitors are also expected to come to Bend and enjoy the breathtaking scenery.

Unfortunately, the Little People, Big World couple will likely miss the chance to get a great view of the coming total solar eclipse from the listed towns in Oregon because of their daughter’s impending arrival. It would be interesting to see if the baby will come during the eclipse and if Audrey and Jeremy will give her a name related to the heavenly spectacle.

[Feature Photo by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]