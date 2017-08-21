Nick Jonas Wishes Demi Lovato A Happy Birthday In Heartfelt Instagram Post

On August 20, Demi Lovato turned 25-years-old, and not only did her mother and other stars wish her happy birthday via social media, but her longtime friend Nick Jonas took to Instagram in order to post a special birthday message. Jonas and Lovato have been friends for many years, and have not only toured together, but they starred in Camp Rock alongside each other and even started their own record label. It is their long history together that led to the “Jealous” singer posting his sweet message honoring their friendship for her birthday.

In his Instagram post, Nick Jonas added two pictures of himself alongside Demi Lovato. One of the pictures of the duo was from their Camp Rock days, while the other one was a newer picture of the two that was part of promotional material. As part of the birthday message that went with the pictures, Jonas told Demi Lovato that he knows that they have already shared a lot in their lives, but he knows that there is a lot more to come. He also told his friend that he not only admires her, but he is also “so grateful to have” her be a part of his life.

Happy birthday @ddlovato we've seen a lot of life together already.. much more to come as well. I admire you so much and am so grateful to have you in my life. Wish I could be with you today to celebrate! I know you won't ever let me live it down that you're a month older than me. ???? A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Aug 20, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Nick Jonas mentioned in his post that he was unable to be with Lovato on her birthday, and he shared that he wished he could be with her in order to celebrate her big day. The singer concluded his message to his friend by saying that he knows that she will never let him live down the fact that she is actually a month older than him.

While Nick Jonas might have shown Demi Lovato a lot of love in his Instagram post, as E! News reports, he was not the only one wishing the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer a happy birthday. Her mother, Dianna De La Garza, posted a picture of her daughter to Twitter with a message wishing her “beautiful daughter” a happy birthday.

Even Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson wished the singer well for her birthday, with Ellen tweeting a video montage of Demi Lovato that featured previous visits the singer had made to the talk show host’s program. In her tweet, Ellen uses Lovato’s latest single to say she was “Sorry not sorry I made this montage for you.”

While Demi Lovato did not share exactly what she had planned for her big day, the day before her birthday, she did tweet that she was excited about her “surprise birthday party.” Plus, in the morning she shared a picture of herself letting her followers know she was in a “birthday mood.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]