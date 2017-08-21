‘Little Couple’ Updates: Jen And Bill’s Kids Will And Zoey Start School, Rocky And Maggie’s Reveals Big News

TLC will not begin airing new episodes of Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein’s The Little Couple for another month, but there has been plenty going on in this family’s life and fans cannot get enough of them. Big changes have been taking place both professionally and personally for Jen and Bill, and their supporters cannot help but smile as they see the latest updates.

As the Inquisitr has previously shared, Arnold, Klein, and the kids recently left Houston, Texas and moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. The Little Couple family relocated in order for Jen to embrace a big career opportunity and Will and Zoey have loved being so close to the beach. Their new school year has already started and Jen shared a sweet photo of the two hugging while wearing their school uniforms before heading off to meet their new classmates.

Zoey and Will love the water and they have been spending a lot of time swimming in the pool. Viewers know that the Little Couple kids spent a lot of time learning to swim when they lived in Houston, and those swimming lessons have clearly paid off. Will and Zoey showed off for their mom’s camera by doing some synchronized jumping over the weekend and the short video clip was a big hit with the show’s fans.

Big hugs for #firstdayofschool #2017 #littlecouple A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Aug 18, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

As Jen works on expanding the simulation center at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, there are big changes happening with Bill’s business in Houston too. The Little Couple fans were worried about the fate of Bill’s pet boutique called Rocky & Maggie’s given his move to Florida, but there are exciting changes taking place with the boutique too.

Rocky & Maggie’s shared via Twitter that they are in the midst of moving to a new store that will have additional services, a new look, and better parking. The new store should open this fall and the new contractor and landlord have been working closely with those currently running the boutique to complete its transformation. Many are hoping perhaps a Florida location will come down the road too, but for now, an expanded presence in Houston is seemingly the boutique’s focus.

Synchronized jumping! #littlecouple A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

New episodes featuring Bill Klein, Dr. Jennifer Arnold, Zoey, and Will debut on TLC in September. There is even buzz swirling that they will jump into filming again this winter for another season coming in 2018. The kids have been all smiles in every update shared by The Little Couple stars via social media and viewers are anxious to get caught up and see what comes next for the family.

Maggie wishing Zoey a great first day of school! #firstdayofschool is a big deal for fury friends too! pic.twitter.com/xbgZATNdvc — Rocky & Maggie's (@rockyandmaggies) August 19, 2017

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]