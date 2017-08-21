After 12 days of no photos, first lady Melania Trump has reappeared in the public eye, walking with Barron Trump and President Donald Trump. As seen in the above photo, Melania wore a white and red sundress as their son, Barron, donned a red shirt with wording about a shark. Barron’s shirt reads, “On your mark, tiger shark!” Barron’s shark T-shirt is already getting buzz on Reddit, with sold out versions of the T-shirt appearing on Zulily in green. The below photo gallery shows that Melania wore her sunglasses even after dusk turned to nighttime.

Melania, Barron, and President Trump walked across the tarmac prior to boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, on Sunday, August 20. The trio was photographed in Morristown, New Jersey, for their return to D.C. As seen in the following photo gallery, President Trump smiled and offered fist pumps in the air as he arrived with Melania and Barron at the White House. President Trump, Melania, and Barron walked from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House after coming back from Trump’s two-week working vacation in New Jersey. During that time, although President Trump was captured crashing a wedding, Melania and Barron were rarely seen, or photographed. Melania can be seen smiling in some of the below photos.

Melania Trump And Barron Back In Public: Melania Wears Sunglasses At Night, Barron In Shark T-Shirt [Photos] Melania in sunglasses

President Trump Arrives Back At The White House After Spending Time In New Jersey

President Trump Arrives Back At The White House After Spending Time In New Jersey

President Trump Arrives Back At The White House After Spending Time In New Jersey

President Trump Arrives Back At The White House After Spending Time In New Jersey

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump

President Trump Arrives Back At The White House After Spending Time In New Jersey

After such a seemingly long absence from the public eye, with Barron not appearing in photos during an even longer period of time than Melania, the public is poring over the new photos of Melania and Barron. On Reddit, the buzz in the comments section shows folks pontificating over just how tall they believe Barron will grow to be, especially comparing his current height to President Trump’s stature.

Additional photos, like the one below, show Melania wearing her sunglasses, even though it appears to be nighttime. President Trump, Melania, and Barron can be seen in the next photo as they departed from Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, in Maryland on Sunday.

[Featured Image by Jim Lo Scalzo/Getty Images]