Suri Cruise 2017: Katie Holmes Wants To Protect Daughter From Hollywood And Scientology? Tom Cruise Still MIA

Being the daughter of a former Hollywood power couple, it is definitely hard for Suri Cruise to live normally like other kids. The 11-year-old cannot go out without being bombarded by photographers and interviewers. This is the kind of life that Katie Holmes does not want for her only daughter with Tom Cruise.

The 38-year-old actress started her career when she was just a teenager so she knows what it’s like to deal with being in the public eye 24/7. Wanting to keep Suri Cruise safe, Katie Holmes revealed that she wanted to protect her daughter from the ugly side of Hollywood.

It’s definitely not easy raising a child alone, especially when she’s the daughter of an A-list actor. Although Katie Holmes revealed that she had good days and bad days as a parent, she noted that she enjoys being a mom to Suri Cruise. She then described her daughter as a “remarkable person.”

Meanwhile, many believed that the failure of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’ marriage was a result of the Mission: Impossible 6 star’s loyalty to Scientology. The 55-year-old actor and producer has been the face of Scientology for years after the cult-like religion was introduced to him by his first wife, Mimi Rogers.

After Katie Holmes ended her marriage from the Hollywood superstar, Tom Cruise was expected to disconnect from the actress and Suri Cruise. While some Scientology members chose to leave as well to join their loved ones outside the controversial church, the Mission: Impossible 6 actor decided to stay with his religion even if it meant that he will not see his daughter ever again.

It was previously reported that Tom Cruise has been absent from his daughter’s life for more than four years. Although many felt bad for the young child to grow up without a father, Katie Holmes has always been devoted to making her daughter feel content and happy.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]