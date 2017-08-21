‘Fifty Shades Freed’: Jamie Dornan And Dakota Johnson’s Friendship Stronger Than Ever After Filming Erotic Trilogy

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have been subjects of dating rumors ever since people first laid eyes on them together on Fifty Shades Of Grey. The duo not only looked good together on-screen but they also looked extra comfortable off-screen, making people think that they may have already taken their friendship to the next level.

It’s nothing unusual when co-stars are being romantically linked to each other, especially when they have undeniable chemistry on and off screen. Unfortunately for the shippers, Jamie Dornan (Christian Grey) is a married man and him being rumored to be dating his Fifty Shades leading lady, Dakota Johnson (Anastasia Steele), is certainly a big deal.

Although the 35-year-old Irish actor has been in the industry for more than a decade, it is only recently that people have become so interested in his love life.

However, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have noted multiple times that they are just good friends. In fact, the co-stars have been close pals way before they took their iconic roles in the Fifty Shades trilogy.

It seems that their romantic chemistry in the Fifty Shades franchise is just a result of two good friends being great actors. Although Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have to put their real-life friendship aside to be hot, sexy, and romantic toward each other in the film, the actor can’t seem to shake off being concerned for his leading lady because “she’s not wearing a lot of clothes” in most of the scenes.

Slow isn’t their specialty. #FiftyShadesDarker Unrated is available for pre-order now: link in bio. A post shared by Fifty Shades Darker (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Mar 27, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Since Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have a lot of challenging bed scenes in the erotic novel-turned-movie, this is where their friendship comes in handy. The 27-year-old actress has previously shared that she trusted her leading man and friend to understand her vulnerable situation and that he could protect her rather than exploit her during their racy scenes.

“We have this friendship that we built around trusting each other. We got to know each other based around the fact that I needed him to be protective of me.”

The perfect way to start your morning. Head to our Story for more from this #FiftyShadesDarker moment. A post shared by Fifty Shades Darker (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

But despite their effort to slam the dating rumors, people are still linking the duo and shippers of the pair have formed.

Although being romantically linked to his good friend is quite awkward, especially for him being a loyal husband to Amelia Warner, Jamie Dornan revealed that this is not something new to him. The Fifty Shades Freed actor has previously shared that he was even linked to Kate Moss who he only met once in his life.

Fifty Shades Freed is set to be released on February 9, 2018.

Tag your friends that have a date with Christian Grey this Friday. #FiftyShadesDarker A post shared by Fifty Shades Darker (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Images]