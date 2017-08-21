‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7, Episode 6 Recap Of ‘Beyond The Wall’: Cue An Epic Battle And Plenty Of Heartache

Here we are already, at the penultimate episode for Season 7 of Game of Thrones. And, in classic style, HBO really got viewer’s hearts pumping with an epic battle.

A lot of Episode 6 of Game of Thrones occurs beyond the Wall as viewers get to see Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) group searching for the undead. Their plan is to capture just one and return to Westeros so they can prove to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) that white walkers really do exist. Before all this happens, let’s first have a look at the other storyline that is touched on outside of Jon’s group in this episode of Game of Thrones.

Arya (Maisie Williams) and her sister, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), predictably, are fighting thanks to Petyr Baelish’s (Aidan Gillen) intervention in Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 7. Thanks to Sansa finding a bag full of faces and Arya threatening her sister in this episode, it appears it will be a long time before anything will be sorted out among these siblings. The fact that Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) has, conveniently, been sent away to King’s Landing to act on Sansa’s behalf, only adds fuel to Littlefinger’s fire.

Also, at this point in Episode 6 of Game of Thrones Season 7, it needs to be pointed out that there is a lot of talk going on about Ned Stark (Sean Bean), who died back in Season 1. Harper’s Bazaar suggests this could add some weight to the theory that Ned is actually alive still in Game of Thrones. This theory revolves around someone from the Faceless Men impersonating Ned Stark and dying in his place. As yet, this theory is unfounded but it is interesting that on the same night Ned Stark gets mentioned, it is also revealed Arya has a bag full of faces, reminding the audience about this group and what they can do.

Now, back to Jon’s group.

As to be expected, this bunch of travelers get to know each other a little better before any excitement arises. Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) suggests that maybe pride is standing in the way of Jon bending the knee to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), and this is not the first time Jon has heard this.

Gendry (Joe Dempsie) is arguing with the followers of the Lord of Light that he nearly died because of them. As the Hound (Rory McCann) points out, Gendry was only really bled a little and shouldn’t be complaining.

Jon tries to return the sword Jorah’s (Iain Glen) father gave to him but Jorah won’t accept it. Which turns out to be lucky further on in Episode 6. They also discuss the fate of their fathers and both agree that honorable men seem to come last in Westeros.

When the Hound sees the arrowhead mountain from his vision in Episode 6 of Game of Thrones Season 7, fans are instantly alerted to danger. Danger starts with a blue-eyed bear that attacks their group and ends in the arrival of the Night King’s (Vladimir Furdik) massive army. Jon insists Gendry run as fast as he can back to the Wall and ask for Daenerys’ assistance. Because Jon knows that the only thing that can save them now is dragons, lots and lots of dragons.

It is discovered by Jon, in Episode 6 of Game of Thrones Season 7, that when a leader of the undead is killed, those he turned will also fall. As a result of this, Jon finally has his single wight to take back to King’s Landing. Now, they just have to work out how to get home.

But, before they can retreat, they hit ice. Unstable ice. Taking a risk though, they run out across it and reach a small island in the middle. It only takes a row or two of the Night King’s army trying to follow and falling through the ice en masse for an impasse to be reached.

Gendry has made it to the wall by this point and a raven has been sent to Daenerys. Jon’s group doesn’t know this yet. They can only hope help is on the way. With white walkers and wights surrounding them, they settle in to wait it out.

Meanwhile, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) is trying to convince Daenerys not to head off on her dragons to help Jon. Luckily, she ignores him completely. Now, the only question remains is will Daenerys reach Jon Snow in time?

Morning has arrived beyond the Wall and Jon’s group is walking up to find out the undead are persistent. The Hound throws a rock at the front line and this is when the undead discover that the ice is strong enough to hold some weight again so they start bleeding out across the ice in small groups.

Cue epic battle now.

In the middle of this battle, Tormund nearly dies but is saved by the Hound. As it seems like all hope is lost and Jon is looking around in slow motion as the undead encroach on them, Daenerys and her dragons arrive.

In an instant, the dragons are downing whole groups of the undead with their fiery breath.

Daenerys sets down with one dragon and Jon’s group start to climb aboard. Jon is still fighting though, and so are the other two dragons.

The Night King has a trick up his sleeve at this point and throws his spear at one of Daenerys’ dragons. His shot is straight and sure. It flies through the air and hits the dragon with enough force to down it. The dragon sinks into a massive hole in the ice and is, presumed, lost forever.

Before Daenerys — or the audience — can even process this devastating event, Jon is telling Daenerys to leave now with her other dragons while she still can. He will stay there and fight his way through.

Which means it takes mere seconds for Jon to be dragged under the ice as well.

The Night King, figuring his job is done, marches off and his army follows.

Jon, however, has a trick of his own and claws his way up through the ice, using the Mormont sword to help him get out of the frigid water. Before he can escape, though, he is spotted by the undead and they prepare to attack.

Luckily, for Jon, his uncle, Benjen (Joseph Mawle) arrives and gives Jon his horse so he can escape. Unfortunately, for Benjen, though, this costs him his life.

Meanwhile, back at Eastwatch, the group is preparing to leave for King’s Landing with their precious wight. Daenerys is hesitant to leave without checking to see if Jon makes it out alive or not. Just when all hope seems lost and Daenerys is admitting he is dead, Jon arrives on horseback and is brought inside the Wall.

Jon is loaded on board the ship and Daenerys gets to see his scars from being stabbed back in the Season 5 finale of Game of Thrones. It’s a surprise she doesn’t question him about the scars in Episode 6 of Game of Thrones Season 7, but, perhaps she is just too sad about the death of one of her dragons to be thinking straight. Besides, Jon finally decides to bend the knee to Daenerys and those scars probably don’t matter so much to Daenerys anymore.

Just when you think Episode 6 of Game of Thrones Season 7 can’t get any more exciting, the audience is brought back beyond the Wall once more so they can see the birth of an undead dragon.

And, suddenly, everything has just gotten a whole lot worse when it comes to the battle for Westeros.

